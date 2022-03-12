Thousands in Florence gather to hear Zelensky, protest war

Reuters Videos

STORY: Anti-tank defences and sandbags replaced locals and tourists along the city’s main thoroughfares, shops and restaurants were closed, with many people choosing to stay at home.The mayor of Odessa said on Friday (March 11) Russian forces could soon surround his southern Ukrainian port city on three fronts.Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov suggested Russian forces would seek to advance from territories they have occupied in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region towards Moldova's separatist-controlled Transnistria region, where Russian troops are based. Such a move could cut Odessa off from the rest of Ukraine.At the train station, many from the neighbouring city of Mykolaiv boarded trains to escape the fighting.Husbands bid tearful farewells to their wives and children.