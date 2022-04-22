Thousands Of Free, At-Home Test Kits Distributed To City Libraries

NEW HAVEN, CT — The city of New Haven with distribute 5,000 free COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits and masks during two citywide distribution events occurring at all five branches of the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, April 25th and Thursday, April 28th.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will help kick-off and assist with the distribution of the test kits and masks at the Stetson Branch, 197 Dixwell Ave., Monday at 10 a.m.

On Monday, distribution will take place between 10 a.m. and noon at the Ives, Fair Haven, Stetson and Wilson Libraries, and between noon and 2 p.m. at the Mitchell library branch.

Thursday’s distribution is scheduled between noon and 2 p.m. at five library branches. New Haveners must present proof of residency in order to receive the test kits.

“While cases of severe illness are down, the uptick in cases associated with the highly transmissible BA.2 variant means we can’t let our guard down, especially amidst the recent relaxing of mask requirements,” Elicker said. “It’s critical that New Haveners continue to have free and convenient access to COVID-19 tests so that they can protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. We’re glad that these 5,000 free at-home rapid test kits can be made available to New Haven residents at our public libraries.”

Bond said that it's been "challenging at times" to access test kits at a pharmacy or get to a testing site at the first sign of symptoms or when exposure to someone testing positive is suspected."

“We hope having one of these rapid test kits at home will break down those barriers and provide for the early intervention we need to stop the spread of this virus, especially among those who are still unvaccinated," Bond said, adding, "Particularly children under age 5, the immunocompromised, or those otherwise at-risk of contracting COVID-19.”





This article originally appeared on the New Haven Patch