Thousands of free trees to be given away

Trees need to be planed on private land, the council said

Thousand of trees are to be given away by a council to boost the local environment and help tackle climate change.

Bedford Borough Council said residents could take up to five each and businesses, community groups and schools could collect up to 25.

A selection of native broadleaf trees including oaks, dogwoods and shrubs will be handed out.

Dave Hodgson, the Liberal Democrat elected mayor, said: "Planting these 5,000 trees will provide a boost to our local environment, from increasing biodiversity to helping to tackle climate change."

Thousands of trees were also given away by the council in 2022

Anyone can turn up to the giveaway which will be held on 15 and 18 February from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT at the Oasis Beach Pool car park.

A similar scheme took place in the borough in 2022 to support the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk