Thousands of gallons of milk spill onto Mass. Pike after tanker rollover

There’s no use crying over spilled milk.

That is, unless thousands of gallons of it are impacting your Saturday plans.

Officials say 10,000 gallons of milk spilled onto the Massachusetts Turnpike when a dairy tanker rollover on the Route 12 on-ramp in Auburn.

Auburn fire officials say diesel fuel also spilled onto the roadway during the crash.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Auburn fire officials.

The ramp from the Route 12 on-ramp to I-90/ I-290 was closed as a result of the crash as crews worked to clean up the spill, MassDOT said.

Tanker truck rollover in #Auburn on RT-12 WB at I-90. The Ramp from Rt. 12 to I-90/I-290 is closed. Seek alternate route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

