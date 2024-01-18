Thousands gather for Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale

Jan. 18—They are gathering at the Tehama District Fairgrounds from as far away as Texas, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico with big hopes for big sales and big dollars during the 83rd annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale, which takes place next week at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Antelope Boulevard.

Hundreds of people in the cattle, horse and livestock dog business will gather to see old friends, talk ranch business, and most importantly, to buy and sale some of the best bulls, horses and livestock dogs from across the western states.

Last year a bull sold for $25,000, a livestock dog for $10,000 and a horse for $59,000 — with an overall total sale for all three events combined of $2,522,600.

And this year the Sale Committee is banking on even better numbers with 209 bulls consigned, 47 geldings, six mares, seven 2-year-old geldings and three cold blood geldings, and 16 livestock dogs.

"Bulls are the reason the Red Bluff Bull Sale was founded over seven decades ago," according to the committee. "The Red Bluff Bull Sale is the gold standard for consignment bull sales. Our mission is to provide a marketplace for top genetics, bringing progressive minded breeders and buyers together at an event that has become multi-dimensional over the years."

But the event is about more than livestock as it features the daily trade show, western art show, food, horse shows, livestock dog shows and trials, clinics, replacement heifer sale, awards presented, and more.

Sifting and grading of bulls and geldings starts the week off on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 23-24. Sifting is a process during which veterinarians and professionals in the business critically study each animal to assess it for soundness, health and correctness in an effort to make sure only the best quality livestock is sold at the event.

Wednesday also features the first of the working livestock dog trials and the annual Buyer and Consignor Dinner.

Ranch geldings are the main focus on Thursday, Jan. 25 with a halter show, dry, trail and cattle work, Justin Wright Cowhorse Clinic, and selection of the top Conformation Horse.

Events on Friday, Jan. 26 start with the stock horse competition, followed by a working livestock dog competition.

One of the highlights of the week is the Tehama County CattleWomen's Red Bluff Western Art Show featuring paintings, drawings, sculpture and photography depicting the historic and current life of ranching. The show opens at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, with an Artist's Reception 4:30-6:30 p.m., with tickets at $20, which includes wine and refreshments.

In addition, during the week-long event, the fairgrounds looks somewhat like a livestock beauty parlor, as owners and handlers bath, clip and spruce-up their bulls, horses and dogs in an effort to bring out the animals' best qualities.

The sale's culminating event begin Friday, Jan. 26 with the sale of livestock dogs starting at 3:30 p.m., the doors for the gelding sale opening at 5:30 p.m., sale at 7 p.m., and Saturday the sale of bulls starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Red Bluff Bucking Battle, Party and Dance takes place at 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds. Pre-Sale General Admission tickets are $35/person, $45 at the door; there are also VIP tickets for $100.

Tickets for the Bull and Gelding Sale and Red Bluff Bucking Battle are available online at the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding website https://redbluffbullsale.com

For more information, visit the website or call the event office at 527-2045.