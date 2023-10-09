Thousands of grams uncovered following arrest of known drug dealer in Des Moines

Thousands of grams of drugs were uncovered after a known Belltown dealer was arrested in Des Moines.

The arrest followed weeks of investigation, according to a press release from the Seattle Police Department.

On September 29, the 34-year-old man was arrested while leaving his residence.

As officers were searching the residence, a second 37-year-old man was also taken into custody.

Police found the following items in their search:

Approximately 2,748 grams of fentanyl (6 pounds).

532.4 grams of powder cocaine (1 pound).

33.7 grams of crack cocaine.

31.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Around $3,655 in currency.

Both men were arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.