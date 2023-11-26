Thousands head home through Baldwin County during long holiday weekend

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday morning the interstate looked mostly clear, but at the Buc-ee’s in Baldwin County it was bumper-to-bumper traffic no matter how early you started your journey.

“I left this morning early so then I wouldn’t hit a lot of traffic and I haven’t until I got here,” said Paula Gladden with a laugh. She was headed from her home in New Orleans to Jacksonville, Florida. Will Bardwell was holding his son in his arms surveying the congestion.

“Buc-ee’s is usually a pretty good barometer. So when it slammed like this, you can tell everybody’s on the road at the same time,” said Bardwell. AAA estimates more than 55 million Americans are traveling this weekend, that’s up more than two percent from last year. Some people have hundreds of miles ahead of them.

“Just trying to get back to California. I was just driving straight through. Nothing really planned. Stopping at Texas and different places like that, but just trying to get it home before the crazy Christmas traffic,” said Viviana Contreras from California. She was traveling with family in an RV as they stopped in Baldwin County after leaving Florida. And despite a dreary day, the biggest challenge so far is just getting out of the parking lot.

“I have no problem compared to what the settlers did. So we’re just riding in a nice vehicle. Everything’s fine,” said a confident Terry Pittman as he headed home to North Carolina.

