Thousands hit Elk Grove's streets for 36th annual Dickens Street Fair
It wasn't just the hot deals that brought shoppers out, an annual event brought thousands to the streets of Elk Grove.
It wasn't just the hot deals that brought shoppers out, an annual event brought thousands to the streets of Elk Grove.
'A godsend if you have hardwood floors and pets': This superhero sucker is on a mission to leave no specks behind.
Move over, spackle and sheetrock: The retailer's stocked with goodies to feather your nest, from cool candles to faux trees — save up to 80%!
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Boot up massive savings on killer brands at Amazon, Best Buy and beyond.
FC Cincinnati's 94th-minute winner against the Philadelphia Union sure looked to be offside. Here's why it wasn't disallowed by VAR.
You won't believe the outstanding values on must-have brands like Sunday Riley, Skechers, NYDJ and Ninja — shall we go on?
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. You can get four mascaras for under four bucks each today!
These random, under-$10 doodads make great stocking stuffers or white elephant gifts.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Use this delightful triple discount to save big and ease your lower body aches and pains.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for holiday parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
Samsung's The Frame TVs are on sale for Black Friday, with discounts on every size model. The Frame blends in with your home decor, displaying art when its not being used as a TV. It comes in seven sizes, from 32-inch to 85-inch.
With your biggest holiday meals coming up, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount while you can.
Go on, win the hoildays.
Dyson is taking $200 off a vacuum that will show you how dirty your floors are with a laser light and dust particle count. The deal brings the powerful stick vac’s price down to $550 from its standard $750.
Save up to 75% on Crocs, Barefoot Dreams, Cuisinart, DKNY, Hoka, Kate Spade, Longchamp, Tumi, Ugg and more.
Google's Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E mesh routers are discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. You can get a two- or three-pack for upwards of 30 percent off while the devices are selling for record low prices.
Snag the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 24,000 five-star shoppers while it's on sale.