Pound suffers biggest monthly fall since 2016 - live updates

Pound sterling dollar Brexit recession economy inflation - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The pound suffered its sharpest monthly fall since the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016 last month as traders grapple with the prospect of a looming recession.

Sterling dropped 4.5pc against the dollar in August – its sharpest monthly fall since October 2016. It was also down almost 3pc against the euro.

The decline highlights the sombre outlook for the economy as surging inflation and energy bills threaten to drive Britain into a recession.

The problems have been compounded by political uncertainty as markets await the outcome of the Tory leadership contest for signs of future economic policy and further support for households.

The pound extended its declines into September, dropping to a two-and-a-half year low against the dollar of $1.1558 this morning in its fifth straight day of declines.

A fall below $1.1412 would take the pound to its weakest level since 1985.

09:59 AM

Manufacturing downturn deepens as demand falls

UK manufacturing production suffered its steepest downturn since May 2020 last month as demand from both domestic and overseas clients dropped sharply.

S&P Global's PMI gauge fell to 47.3 in August, down from 52.1 in July and the first reading below the 50.0 mark since the early months of the pandemic.

Manufacturing production registered a steep decrease during August, with substantial contractions across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods sectors.

The decline reflected weaker intakes of new work, reduced new export business and shortages of both staff and raw materials.

Manufacturing conditions deteriorated in the UK, according to latest #PMI data which posted at a 27-month low of 47.3 in August (Jul: 52.1). Demand from both domestic and oversea markets fell while jobs growth ground to a near halt. Read more: https://t.co/xCejtBwdTU pic.twitter.com/6EZfwF5X2A — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) September 1, 2022

09:40 AM

Earnings to collapse to 2003 levels as inflation batters living standards

The cost of living crisis will drag average earnings back to the same level as 2003 as Britain faces the biggest slump in living standards for a century, economists have warned.

Story continues

Tom Rees and Howard Mustoe have more:

Real disposable incomes will slump 10pc over the next two years in a crushing blow to household finances that will severely damage the economy, according to the Resolution Foundation. An extra 3m people will fall into absolute poverty as a result of the cost of living crunch. Lalitha Try, researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said the outlook for living standards is “frankly terrifying” as households brace for a 80pc surge in the energy price cap in October and further jumps next year. She said: “No responsible government could accept such an outlook, so radical policy action is required to address it. "We are going to need an energy support package worth tens of billions of pounds, coupled with increasing benefits next year by October’s inflation rate.” The Foundation said the latest setback to pay will cause average weekly earnings to retreat to levels seen in 2003.

​Read the full story here

09:18 AM

Pound slumps to 2.5 year low

Sterling has extended its declines, dropping to a two-and-a-half year low against the dollar.

The pound was on track for its fifth straight day of declines after August marked its worst month against the dollar since 2016.

It fell as low as $1.1568 this morning – its lowest since March 2020. A fall below $1.1412 would take the pound to its weakest since 1985. Against the euro it ticked up 0.2pc to 86.34p.

Investors are looking ahead to PMI data, which is expected to show that UK manufacturing and services activity remains weak.

09:05 AM

Gas prices slide again as stockpiles build

Natural gas declined for a fourth day after a recent surge to record highs eroded demand, while a rapid refilling of stage sites helped ease concerns over supply from Russia.

Benchmark European prices fell as much as 5pc, shedding about a third of the value since last week’s highs.

The EU has built inventories for the winter around two months ahead of schedule, helping to combat concerns that Russia could withhold flows even after the end of a three-day maintenance outage in the Nord Stream pipeline.

Still, the bloc is calling for drastic reductions in gas use now to avoid rationing and blackouts this winter.

08:48 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 is trailing this morning amid worries about interest rate rises and the outlook for the economy.

The blue-chip index slumped 0.9pc in early trading, dragged down by commodity stocks.

Glencore dropped 5pc, leading the losses for mining firms as metal prices dropped. Slowing factory data from Asia added to concerns about weaker demand.

Reckitt Benckiser was also down more than 5pc after it announced the shock departure of chief executive Laxman Narasimhan.

Barclays fell 1.2pc after it decided to sell its 7.4pc stake in South African bank Absa, completing its exit from an over nine-decade presence on the continent.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was also down 1pc.

08:14 AM

Reckitt Benckiser boss steps down

Shares in Reckitt Benckiser have dropped sharply this morning after the consumer goods giant announced the shock departure of its boss.

Chief executive Laxman Narasimhan will step down from the FTSE 100 group at the end of the month to pursue a new opportunity in the US.

The Dettol maker said Nicandro Durante, currently senior independent director, will take over as interim chief executive while the board looks for a longer-term replacement.

Shares dropped as much as 5.5pc.

Mr Narasimhan has led a turnaround of Reckitt since taking over in 2019, unwinding the missteps of predecessor Rakesh Kapoor.

He's helped to deliver an improved performance at the company, thanks in part to sell parts of the business such as its infant formula division in China.

08:07 AM

Reaction: Energy efficient homes will be high on wish lists

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, says homebuyers will be looking for energy-efficient properties.

With less stock on the market and therefore lower transaction volumes, these price rises are not surprising as buyers have little choice and are therefore outbidding to secure a home. However, while a few months ago these bids were above asking price, buyers now are more cautious due to rising rates and costs so are bidding around or below asking price, taking into consideration any work required and therefore delays in material and higher building costs. With energy prices rocketing, an energy-efficient home will be higher up the pecking order on buyer’s wish lists, especially as lenders will be looking to reward borrowers on being more efficient by offering lower rates.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has fallen further into the red after heavy losses on Wednesday as recession fears continue to rattle markets.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6pc to 7,239 points.

08:01 AM

Nationwide: Housing market set to slow further

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, warns of a further slowdown in the housing market amid surging energy bills and rising rates.

While annual house price growth softened in August, it remained in double digits for the tenth month in a row – at 10pc. Prices rose by 0.8pc month on month, after taking account of seasonal effects – the thirteenth successive monthly increase. Indeed, in the past two years, the average house price has increased by almost £50,000. There are signs that the housing market is losing some momentum, with surveyors reporting fewer new buyer enquiries in recent months and the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases falling below pre-pandemic levels. However, the slowdown to date has been modest, and combined with a shortage of stock on the market, has meant that price growth has remained firm. We expect the market to slow further as pressure on household budgets intensifies in the coming quarters, with inflation set remain in double digits into next year. Moreover, the Bank of England is widely expected to continue raising interest rates, which will also exert a cooling impact on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates, which have already increased noticeably in recent months.

07:55 AM

Thousands of households facing £7,000 energy bills

Good morning.

Thousands of households in Britain are facing energy bills of £7,000 as soon as October when the price cap rise comes into effect.

Forecasts from Nationwide show the least energy efficient households face a huge £2,700 rise in bills. That's far more severe than the £1,250 rise facing the average household.

The figures also showed surprisingly resilient growth in house prices in August. They were up 0.8pc on the previous month after posting growth of just 0.2pc in July.

But a combination of higher interest rates and soaring energy bills means a slowdown in the market is still expected.

5 things to start your day

1) Executives working from holiday homes fear a tax crackdown - Britons on post-pandemic ‘workcations’ face threat of tax rules shake-up

2) ONS inflation ruling to cost households millions in higher fares, phone and broadband contracts - Official statistics body rules the £400 energy bill discount will not act to reduce inflation figures

3) John Lewis is giving free English breakfasts to Christmas workers - Retailer offers free meals as it embarks on a hiring spree of 10,000 festive workers

4) Earnings to collapse to 2003 levels as inflation batters living standards - Households facing worst hit for a century, warns Resolution Foundation

5) Gazprom hands Kremlin £8.5bn dividend after record profit - State-owned energy giant’s shares soar by 20pc as global surge in gas prices nets it a half-year profit of £36bn

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 1pc and the broader Topix index dropping 0.8pc.

Hong Kong stocks also opened with more losses. The Hang Seng Index plummeted 1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.2pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: PPHE Hotel Group (interim results); Kainos (trading statement)

Economics: Manufacturing PMI (UK, US, EU), unemployment rate (EU), jobless claims (US), retail sales (Ger)