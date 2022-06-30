Thousands of illegal fireworks seized by Merced police, as July 4 holiday approaches

The Merced Police Department has seized thousands of illegals fireworks and officers have made multiple arrests in the weeks leading up the July 4 holiday, according to authorities.

The department’s Disruptive Area Response Team, or DART, seized the fireworks in connection with the posting of illegal fireworks for sale online, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

According to police, officers seized more than 1,000 mortars, more than 700 roman candles, more than 500 bottle rockets and more than 100 firecrackers and what the department called “cake” style fireworks. A firearm was also recovered by officers.

The department said officers will be patrolling the city’s streets during the Fourth of July holiday weekend and responding to reports of illegal fireworks.

A first citation for possession of illegal fireworks consists of a $1,000 fine, $1,500 for a second citation and $2,000 for a third citation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding sales of illegal fireworks is asked to call Officer Rodriguez at 209-388-7768. Illegal firework use can be reported by calling the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-358-4725 and anonymous tips can be submitted to law enforcement online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.