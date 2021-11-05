Thousands of intel officers refusing vaccine risk dismissal

FILE - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, left, next to CIA Director William Burns, testifies at a House Intelligence committee hearing on diversity and equity in the intelligence community on Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government's vaccine mandate, leading to concerns from Republican lawmakers about potentially hurting agencies considered critical to national security. Haines says she doesn't anticipate the mandate affecting the mission of national security agencies. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government’s vaccine mandate, leading some Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about removing employees from agencies critical to national security.

Several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforce unvaccinated as of late October, said U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Some agencies in the 18-member intelligence community had as much as 40% of their workforce unvaccinated, Stewart said, citing information the administration has provided to the committee but not released publicly. He declined to identify the agencies because full information on vaccination rates was classified.

While many people will likely still get vaccinated before the administration's Nov. 22 deadline for civilian workers, resistance to the mandate could leave major agencies responsible for national security without some personnel. Intelligence officers are particularly hard to replace due to the highly specialized work they do and the difficulties of completing security clearance checks.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined several requests to provide figures for the intelligence community. The office also would not say what contingency plans are in place in case officers are taken off work due to not complying with the mandate.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines declined at a hearing last week to disclose what percentage of the workforce had been vaccinated, but said “we are not anticipating that it is going to be an issue for mission.” There are an estimated 100,000 employees in the intelligence community.

The vaccination rates provided by Stewart are mostly higher than those of the general U.S. population. About 70% of American adults are fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Stewart called on the administration to approve more exemptions for people on medical, religious and other grounds, and delay any terminations of intelligence officers.

“My question is what’s the impact on national security if we do that?” Stewart said. “You’re potentially firing thousands of people on the same day. And it’s not like you put an ad on Craigslist and have people apply by Thursday.”

President Joe Biden has issued several mandates to boost the vaccination rate in the U.S. affecting federal employees, contractors and health care workers. The White House has credited those mandates with driving up vaccination rates and reducing deaths from a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 people in the U.S. and 5 million people worldwide.

Federal regulators and independent health experts have certified that the available vaccines are safe. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that from April to July, unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19.

Mandates to get vaccinated have faced significant resistance, particularly given an already-tight market for businesses looking to hire workers. Some first responders have resisted vaccine mandates as have employee unions, arguing that mandates impinge on personal freedom.

CIA Director William Burns disclosed publicly last week that 97% of the agency's officers have been vaccinated. The National Reconnaissance Office, which operates U.S. spy satellites, has more than 90% of its workforce vaccinated.

House Intelligence Committee Democrats say they’re confident that the vaccination mandate will not cause a problem for the intelligence community. Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, said the agencies were doing “quite well” and that getting vaccinated was a sign of an employee’s readiness.

“If somebody is not willing to do what’s necessary to protect their own health and the health of their unit, that actually calls into question their ability to effectively do the job,” Crow said in an interview.

The Biden administration classified information it gave the intelligence committee on each of the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies, said Stewart, who noted generally that agencies more closely affiliated with the military tended to report lower vaccination rates.

Several major agencies with large military components all declined to provide their vaccination rate when asked by The Associated Press, including the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The NGA, which produces intelligence from satellites and drones, said in a statement that it was “working to ensure that all members of the workforce understand the process and documentation required” prior to the deadline.

Stewart, a former Air Force pilot, has been vaccinated, but said he opposes mandates as being intrusive and counterproductive.

“If you say, ‘You have to do this and we won’t consider any exceptions to that,’ that’s where you get people to dig in their heels,” he said.

Rep. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican, echoed Stewart's concerns in a hearing last week and told agency leaders that the question of unvaccinated employees “affects all of you and us globally.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that he supported requiring vaccinations for federal employees. “We need to be using every tool at our disposal to save lives and protect mission readiness,” Warner said.

Federal employees who aren’t vaccinated or haven't received an exemption by Nov. 22 could face a suspension of 14 days or fewer, followed by possible dismissal. The General Services Administration has advised agencies that “unique operational needs of agencies and the circumstances affecting a particular employee may warrant departure from these guidelines if necessary.”

Steve Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies, said the vaccine mandate was still relatively new and he expected the numbers to change before the administration’s cutoff.

Morrison said that as intelligence agencies broadly work with unvaccinated employees, “they’re going to have to show some flexibility around the margins without compromising away the basic strategy and goals.”

“Getting control over this pandemic in the United States requires getting to a much higher level of vaccine coverage,” Morrison said. “It’s a matter of national security.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Subsiding Delta wave seen boosting U.S. job growth; worker shortages still a constraint

    U.S. job growth likely accelerated in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, offering more evidence that economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter. But the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to show worker shortages persisting, even after federal government-funded unemployment benefits have expired and schools have reopened for in-person learning. Nonetheless, it will join rising consumer confidence and services sector activity in painting a more favorable picture of the economy, after the Delta variant of the coronavirus and economy-wide shortages of goods restrained growth in the third quarter to its slowest pace in more than a year.

  • Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell

    Friends, family and former colleagues are honoring Colin L. Powell, the widely praised soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state. Powell is being remembered at a funeral Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden is expected to attend but not speak.

  • U.S. Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Have a January Deadline. What to Know.

    The White House has set a deadline for many of the nation?s workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan. 4, under its sweeping vaccination mandates.

  • Law enforcement escorts fallen Kingsville police officer Sherman Benys back home

    Senior Officer Benys died early Thursday at Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial from a gunshot wound, according to the Kingsville Police Department.

  • US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies

    About 84 million Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or get tested for the virus weekly, under government rules issued Thursday. (November 4)

  • Arizona won't stop using COVID money for anti-mask grants

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is defying a demand that he stop using federal coronavirus relief money to fund an education grant program that can only go to schools without mask mandates. The Republican governor also is continuing a program that gives private school vouchers to parents upset that their children's schools require masks or quarantines after being exposed to COVID-19. In a letter sent to the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday, Ducey's federal grant team manager ignored the department's demand that he stop using the money.

  • Israel demolishes 'illegal' Palestinian home in West Bank

    Israeli forces demolish a Palestinian home in Jawaya village in the West Bank town of Hebron. According to Israel, the house was built without authorisation in an area where it retains full control over planning and construction.

  • U.S. increases pressure on Iran ahead of new nuclear talks

    The Biden administration is slowly ratcheting up its diplomatic pressure on Iran ahead of a potential resumption of the nuclear talks.Why it matters: After months of contemplating how to respond to Iran's foot-dragging, with talks now frozen since June, the Biden administration in recent days started taking steps that some of its European allies, Israel and the Gulf states were waiting for.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving

  • Lithuania starts building first European wall to ward off migrants from Belarus

    Lithuania has built the first stretches of a steel wall on its border with Belarus since migrants from the Middle East and other areas began entering from Belarus this year. The European Union accuses Belarus of deliberately encouraging the migrants to enter EU states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia via Belarusian territory as a way of putting pressure on the bloc.

  • Egypt's spy chief seeks to broker Israel-Hamas prisoner swap

    GLASGOW, Scotland — Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel tells Axios Egypt is trying to reach a deal to stabilize the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, allow humanitarian relief and reconstruction, and include a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.How it happened: I had a short conversation with Kamel, who rarely speaks publicly, on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow while we both stepped outside the conference hall to smoke a cigarette.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Kevin Durant on the James Harden trade rumors: 'I don't think about James Harden at all'

    Nets star Kevin Durant says he has no comment regarding the rumors that Rockets James Harden wants to be traded to Brooklyn because he is only focussed on current players on the roster.

  • Jan. 6 committee has interviewed more than 150 people so far, Liz Cheney says

    Cheney, the top Republican on the select committee, said that the panel spoke to "a whole range of people connected to the events."

  • GOP builds confidence that Biden's infrastructure, social spending packages will fail

    House Republicans said Thursday they were feeling increasingly confident that President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and social spending packages would not gain enough support to make it to the president’s desk.

  • Voters reelect Black Iowa mayor targeted by pro-police group

    Voters in Iowa's eighth-largest city, Waterloo, reelected the city's first Black mayor and chose three Black candidates for City Council, which will have its Black majority for the first time ever. Quentin Hart, who became Waterloo’s first Black mayor in 2015, won a fourth two-year term to lead the city by defeating a white challenger, Margaret Klein, who campaigned as a champion of the police.

  • Air Force opens ROTC instructor jobs to all noncommissioned officers

    Staff sergeants and technical sergeants can apply to teach ROTC cadets in fall 2022.

  • Ree Drummond breaks silence on brother Michael's death: 'My first friend and buddy'

    Ree Drummond broke her silence after it was confirmed that her brother, Michael Smith, had died.

  • Oil Climbs as Investors Assess Response to Modest OPEC+ Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as investors assessed the potential supply response from the U.S. to a gradual hike in production from OPEC+, which may include the release of strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Cau

  • The Pentagon says China could have at least 1,000 nuclear warheads by the end of this decade

    The Pentagon sharply increased its predictions for how much China's nuclear arsenal is expected to grow in the coming years.

  • COP26 is looking like a historic failure after the world's biggest polluters snubbed the summit and even rich nations failed to deliver

    Without a big turnaround in the progress of the COP26 summit on climate change, it looks likely to be judged as a historic failure.

  • Emma Raducanu invited to join elite All England Club

    Emma Raducanu has been invited to become a member at the All England Club, joining Andy Murray, Roger Federer and dozens of other Wimbledon champions on this illustrious list.