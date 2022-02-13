🌱 Thousands Of Invalid Baptisms + Life Returns To The Open

Good morning, Scottsdale! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started right.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 79 Low: 49.

Here are the top 3 stories in Scottsdale today:

It's a stunning example of the power of ritual, tradition, and a single word. Patch reported late last week that the Catholic church has declared thousands of baptisms of all ages are invalid and must be repeated because the priest said 'we' instead of 'I' in the ultimate line of the ceremony, "I baptize you." Rev. Andres Arango of St. Gregory parish performed the baptisms over twenty years from BRazil to California and in Arizona. According to the Patch report, in his resignation, Arango said, "I deeply regret my error and how this has affected numerous people in your parish and elsewhere." (Patch) Scottie Harkness, a local Special Olympics legend, a friend to many, and a loving brother to Patrick was shot last Sunday. In AZ Family reporting, Patrick said,"My understanding from what the Scottsdale police have told me, what they know, is this was just Scott being in the wrong place at the wrong time and shot by somebody for who knows what reason," said Patrick. The SPD arrested John Merryman in connection to the murder. Patrick said, "I wanted people to see who [Scottie] was, what he was all about, and how he lived his life. He was just a regular person living his life like everybody else. Even though he was special needs, he had a place, a house," said Patrick. "He had a life. He had a family; he had friends; he had a brother." (Arizona's Family) The WM Phoenix Open saw a full complement of visitors over the weekend, beginning with the Pro-Am on Wednesday and finishing Sunday with the final round of the 72 hole tournament. Dupped the "People's Open," according to Cronkite News, the tournament saw the attendance of 700K in four days in 2020 and due to COVID only 20K over four days in 2021. At this year's Pro-Am, tournament chairman Michael Golding said, "We don't keep track of the attendance, but it certainly feels like a Thursday." Top golfer Brooks Koepka added, "They cheer you when you hit a good one, and they boo you when you hit a bad one, which is what you deserve," four-time major winner Brooks Koepka said. "I always love the fans out here. I like playing in front of a lot of people." (Cronkite News)

From my notebook:

We need your help! Please vote for your favorite McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Tents by the Tracks tent! (Facebook)

SRPMIC Tribal Government Services will transition to phase 2 on Feb. 14 ." (Facebook)

Need your child's or grandchild's safety seat checked? There's a big event on Feb. 26, and you don't need an appointment! Otherwise, sign up for one of SFD's events here. (Facebook)

In partnership with Scottsdale Public Library, Scottsdale Parks and Recreation collects plastic grocery bags used at Chaparral Dog Park to clean up dog waste. Please bring them to the park for distribution. (Facebook)

The SRPMIC Salt River Job Board is hiring! Day Work program; temporary jobs at the RHPC; WIOA Adult Program; Temp Pool. For more information, call the Job Connection Line at 480-362-7870. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday. I'll see you around!

— Geoff Campbell

