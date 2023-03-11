Thousands join anti-government protest in Prague

7
·1 min read

Thousands took to the streets of Prague on Saturday in protest against the Czech government, high inflation and demanding an end to the country's military support for Ukraine.

The Czech Republic has been battling record inflation levels for a year mainly because of a spike in energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

In February, annual inflation in the EU and NATO member state of 10.5 million people reached 16.7 percent.

Saturday's "Czechia against poverty" rally was organised by a new political party.

"We have gathered here today to take a stand against this poverty," Jindrich Rajchl, a lawyer leading the non-parliamentary PRO party, told the crowd in central Wenceslas Square.

The protesters called on the centre-right government of Petr Fiala to resign, while Rajchl said he wanted leaders who "care about the interests of Czech citizens first".

Critics accuse Fiala's government of caring more about Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid sent to the war-torn country since the invasion started in February 2022.

Protesters also slammed NATO, with Czech media reporting a protester with a loudspeaker called on the crowd to tear down a Ukrainian flag from the National Museum building at the top of Wenceslas Square.

frj/ea

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Wallace’s hope of being next Nato chief may be defeated by failure to up defence spending

    Jeremy Hunt must commit to a big boost in defence spending in next week’s Budget or Ben Wallace will stand no chance of becoming Nato’s next chief, alliance sources have warned.

  • Former Soviet republic of Georgia sees ruling party cave to massive street protests as it seeks closer EU ties

    Protests erupted in the former Soviet bloc nation of Georgia over a controversial new law that many worried could bring the country closer to Russia.

  • Georgians rally even as parliament scraps 'foreign agent' bill

    Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators rallied on Friday outside Georgia's parliament as lawmakers formally withdrew legislation reminiscent of Kremlin-designed rules used to hush dissent and which had sparked days of protests.The mood was festive outside the legislature where the throngs of Georgians against the legislation blew whistles, waved their red and white flag and held signs that read: "We are Europe".The protests reflect internal turmoil over the geopolitical destiny of Georgia, which aims to join the EU and NATO but also maintain fraught ties with Russia after a 2008 invasion.Georgian lawmakers voted down the bill in second reading Friday after just one MP out of 36 backed the bill that critics had likened to Russian laws used to pressure civil society."This is a victory. We won thanks to our unity," said one of the demonstrators outside parliament, 21-year-old student Irina Shurgaia."The whole world saw that Georgians are united in their resolve to be part of the European family," she told AFP.Protesters had clashed with police on Tuesday and Wednesday and law enforcement fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse the large-scale demonstrations.The Georgian Dream ruling party buckled under pressure, announcing on Thursday that it would drop the bill.But opposition parties said their protests would continue anyway, saying there were no guarantees "that Georgia is firmly on a pro-Western course."Concerns have mounted that the Georgian government is flirting with the Kremlin and putting the Black Sea nation on an authoritarian path.- 'Anti-Russian' sentiment -President Salome Zurabishvili sent a message of support to the protesters congratulating them on their "first victory.""There is distrust towards the government as we pursue our European path," she late Thursday in a televised address from New York.But the Kremlin on Friday criticised that the president had issued her remarks from the United States and accused a third-party of stoking "anti-Russian" sentiment in the ex-Soviet republic."We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.&nbsp;He said that as far as Moscow was concerned the protests were a domestic issue for Georgia and said the divisive law in Georgia actually mirrored US legislation, not Russian.The European Union, United States and France welcomed the Georgian government's dropping of the bill.The bloc called on Georgia to implement reforms the EU has put forward as a condition to granting the Black Sea nation a membership candidate status.French President Emmanuel Macron said that pro-European Georgia "can count" on France."Georgians' commitment to democratic values, freedom of the press and freedom of association has been heard," Macron tweeted.Georgian authorities have faced mounting international criticism over a perceived backsliding on democracy, seriously damaging Tbilisi's ties with Brussels.The ruling party has insisted it remains committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bid, enshrined in the constitution and supported -- according to opinion polls -- by 80 percent of the population.Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova&nbsp;days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.Last June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau, but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.im/bur/jmm

  • Russia shells 20 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast local military administration reports

    Invading Russian troops attacked at least 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram on March 11.

  • UK's Defence Intelligence explains growing interval between waves of Russian missile strikes

    The interval between waves of Russian missile strikes might be growing because Russia now needs to stockpile a critical mass of newly produced missiles directly from industry before it can resource a strike big enough to credibly overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.

  • Selena Gomez Calls Francia Raisa Her ‘Best Friend’ Nearly 6 Years After Kidney Transplant

    Selena Gomez is showing love for Francia Raisa. The “Only Murders in the Building” star received a kidney transplant from the “How I Met Your Father” star back in 2017 amid her battle with lupus. And now she’s sharing kind words for her friend nearly six years later. Speaking out in a new interview she said she will "never, ever, ever be in more debt to a person" than she is to the "Secret Life of the American Teenager" alum.

  • Ohio State's Gene Smith: 'The NIT should consider us' if Big Ten title bid falls short

    Ohio State needs to win the Big Ten Tournament to reach March Madness. Should it come up short, AD Gene Smith wants the NIT to consider the team.

  • Mecole Hardman Jr. alludes to possible reunion with Bears' Justin Fields

    Mecole Hardman Jr. quoted a Tweet mysteriously alluding to a potential reunion with Justin Fields.

  • Toxic fumes on board airplanes? Airlines may finally have to do something about it

    The air you breathe on flights comes directly from the jet engines. Citing a Times investigation, new federal legislation would require passenger planes to be equipped with sensors to detect toxic fumes.

  • EU pushes against 'Made in USA' rule for EV support

    The European Union is trying to convince the United States to ease requirements that electric vehicles must be 'Made in the USA' to qualify for tax credits, even as the two sides near a deal on raw materials, a senior EU official said on Thursday. Washington is providing tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers buying electric vehicles, but only if final assembly and battery components amounting to at least half of the value are made in North America. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who oversees EU trade policy, said discussions were continuing on these local content requirements and that the EU wanted to establish how battery components were defined.

  • Russians lose 500 soldiers in Bakhmut over last day – Armed Forces of Ukraine

    During the day, the Russians lost 221 soldiers killed and 314 wounded on the Bakhmut front. Source: Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of national television Quote: "During this day, the enemy groups on the Bakhmut section of the front fired 157 times, using various types of artillery.

  • Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against 120 individuals and 287 legal entities

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the National Security and Defence Council's decision to impose sanctions on 120 individuals and 287 legal entities. Source: Presidential Decree No.

  • Feds seize Silicon Valley Bank's assets

    The bank's collapse is the second-largest in U.S. history and is raising concerns about the economy.

  • Informa Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Informa ( LON:INF ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£2.26b (up 26% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • U.S. seeks closer India tech ties; no China "decoupling"- U.S. commerce secretary

    India could become a key supplier of electronic parts and hardware for the United States, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Friday, adding that Washington was not seeking a "technological decoupling" from China. Raimondo's visit to New Delhi comes amid increasingly tight U.S. export restrictions on chipmaking technology to China which Washington says are aimed at hobbling Beijing's ability to expand its chip industry and enhance its military capabilities.

  • China denies hidden motives after hosting Iran-Saudi talks

    After hosting talks at which Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations, China said Saturday it has no hidden motives and isn’t trying to fill any “vacuum” in the Middle East. The agreement announced Friday to reestablish Iran-Saudi ties and reopen embassies after seven years was seen as a major diplomatic victory for China, as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as reducing its presence in the Middle East. The Foreign Ministry quoted an unidentified spokesperson as saying China “pursues no selfish interest whatsoever” and opposes geopolitical competition in the region.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapses

    The county's 16th largest bank, Silicon Valley Bank, failed on Friday, raising concerns.

  • Made in China: Saudi-Iran deal goes beyond Middle East, say analysts

    A surprise deal to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran will reverberate across and beyond the Middle East, analysts said Friday, touching everything from Yemen's war to China's regional engagement.Saudi analysts on Friday said China's role makes it more likely that the deal with Iran will endure. 

  • Russian forces preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar – ISW

    Russian forces are preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar, although persistent personnel and ammunition issues will likely continue to constrain Russian forces from advancing, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes.

  • Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley make stops in Iowa

    With the 2024 presidential campaign season underway, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley were in Iowa Friday. While DeSantis has not yet announced his candidacy, he is considered by many to pose the biggest threat to former President Donald Trump's chances at clinching the Republican nomination. Trump will visit the state Monday. Robert Costa has more from Iowa.