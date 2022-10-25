Thousands join in with Leicester's Diwali Day celebrations

The celebrations finished with a colourful firework display over the city

Up to 40,000 people celebrated Leicester's Diwali Day event with dancing, food stalls and fireworks.

The city's Golden Mile is known to host one of the biggest celebrations of its kind outside of India for the Festival of Light.

The festivities on Monday followed the city's equally popular Diwali light switch-on event earlier this month.

For the past two years celebrations have been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diwali is celebrated every year by people of Hindu, Sikh and Jain faith.

Leicester's Golden Mile - a length of road famous for its South Asian connections - has become a popular destination for the festivities.

Leicester City Council said up to 40,000 people took part in the event on Monday.

A giant illuminated ferris wheel - called the Wheel of Light - featured at the event

Councillor Piara Singh Clair said: "It was the first Diwali Day event to take place without restrictions since 2019, so we're delighted that people were back in numbers and could enjoy the celebrations with their family and friends."

Among those taking part in the celebrations was Temporary Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police Rob Nixon.

He said there had been concerns the event would be cancelled following recent disorder in the city.

He said: "We set out a commitment that it would take place and look at it, it's amazing.

"Colours, vibrancy, atmosphere - what more could we ask for?"

He said there were a few "very minor incidents" during the evening but they were not something he was concerned about.

