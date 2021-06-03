Thousands join Pride parade in conservative Jerusalem

  • A participant dances in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Participants dance in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Participants dance in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Participants stop for a photo in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Participants march in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A participant dances in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Participants march in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A participant dances in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 / 8

APTOPIX Israel Gay Pride

A participant dances in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of people marched through Jerusalem on Thursday in the annual Pride parade, celebrating LGBTQ rights in the conservative city amid heavy police security.

Pride events in Jerusalem, which is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, tend to be less raucous than those in more liberal Tel Aviv. A radical ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death at a Pride event in 2015, an attack that was condemned across the political spectrum.

Only a few dozen people turned out to protest the parade this year, and were largely drowned out by the blaring music.

“I think we are getting better and better,” said one of the marchers, Fabio Abulafiya, while acknowledging that more needed to be done. "It is very important to come to parades like this, not only to party... but also to protest for our rights.”

An alliance of far-right parties including openly homophobic candidates made a surprisingly strong showing in parliamentary elections in March and were set to be a key component in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But his efforts to form a majority coalition failed, in part because the far-right parties refused to join with a small Arab party that emerged as a kingmaker of sorts. A coalition opposed to Netanyahu is now on the verge of ending his record-setting 12 years in office.

Jerusalem saw weeks of protests and clashes linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that triggered an 11-day war in Gaza last month. The situation has been mostly calm since a cease-fire went into effect in Gaza on May 21.

Recommended Stories

  • What are the origins of Pride Month? And who should we thank for the LGBTQ celebration?

    Take a look back into the origin of Pride month, who we celebrate and the Black and Latinx transgender community's impact.

  • By the Numbers: The history of PRIDE

    A look at the fight for LGBTQ rights and why June was designated as PRIDE month.

  • This is America: I was arrested in the USA. My mother was detained in Israel.

    Reporter Andrea Sahouri of the Des Moines Register reflects on experiences with law enforcement that have bonded her and her mother forever.

  • Hamas Sees Surge in Donations Through Bitcoin: Report

    An unidentified Hamas official said there has been a "spike" in the past month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Nearly 200 Facebook employees say pro-Palestinian content is being unfairly removed, and demand that Zuckerberg launch an internal review

    Nearly 200 Facebook staff claimed pro-Palestinian content was unfairly removed during recent fighting in Gaza, and called for an investigation.

  • Palestinians see little difference in old and new Israeli leaders

    RAMALLAH/GAZA (Reuters) -Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza on Thursday mostly dismissed a change in Israeli government, saying the nationalist leader due to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely pursue the same right-wing agenda. Naftali Bennett, a former head of Israel's main West Bank settler organisation, would be the country's new leader under a patchwork coalition struck on Wednesday. On Thursday Bennett placed much of the blame for the conflict on the Palestinians.

  • Masks off. Anxiety on. How my first post-vaccine get together felt.

    Over the weekend I gathered with family safely. But I still feel nervous. By Kelly Lawler

  • Israeli opposition parties reach deal to form government without Netanyahu

    A coalition of Israeli political parties, led by centrist Yair Lapid and right-wing leader Naftali Bennett, announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to form a new government. If passed by the parliament, it will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins "CBSN AM" with details.

  • No seditious conspiracy charges emerge in U.S. Capitol riots cases

    Nearly five months after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have not carried out an early threat to charge some participants with seditious conspiracy. They may never do so, according to a law enforcement official and legal experts, because of prosecutors' past difficulty in securing convictions on those charges against far-right activists. Instead, the more than 440 people charged with joining in the Jan. 6 violence that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer have been charged with crimes ranging from entering a restricted building to criminal conspiracy.

  • Suspended coach forced Ohio player to eat pizza that violated his religion, lawyer says

    The school district suspended eight members of the coaching staff, including the head coach.

  • Korea's business leaders call on Moon to free jailed Samsung boss Lee

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Leaders of South Korea's largest conglomerates urged President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to pardon Jay Y. Lee, the jailed vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to maintain the country's edge in the chip industry. The plea was made during a luncheon between Moon and chiefs of four major business empires - Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK - designed to boost economic cooperation after Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to bolster the global supply chain for high-tech manufacturing. SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won asked Moon to consider a petition for Lee's release that was submitted in April jointly by five business lobbies including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Chey, according to Moon's spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee.

  • Canadian dollar slides as inflation risk hits sentiment

    The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors weighed inflation risk and awaited jobs data from both the United States and Canada that could offer clues on central bank policy outlooks. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to its highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before dipping below $69. The Canadian dollar, which has been on a tear this year due to higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents.

  • A year later, racial reckoning yields uncertainty in giving

    One year ago, as protesters filled America's streets demanding justice after George Floyd’s murder by police, corporations and major philanthropists pledged an outpouring of donations for racial equity causes. Billions more were directed to new business practices designed to aid minority communities. From poverty and police conduct to housing and education, the causes ranged broadly, with many donors looking to address the underfunding of nonprofits, especially in Black communities.

  • Brazilians bang pots in protest as another 2,500 die of COVID-19

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Pot-banging protests erupted across several cities in Brazil on Wednesday evening as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protestors took to the streets across the country over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed almost half a million people here. On Wednesday alone, almost 100,000 Brazilians came down with the coronavirus and 2,507 died, according to government data. Earlier in the day, the nation's Supreme Court authorized a criminal investigation into Bolsonaro's environment minister for allegedly interfering with a police probe into illegal logging.

  • Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-Marine who was jailed in Iran

    A judge has thrown out a lawsuit from a former Marine who was jailed in Iran for more than four years and then denied a multimillion-dollar payout from a special U.S. government victims' fund after an FBI espionage investigation into his travels. Judge Richard Hertling of the Court of Federal Claims said in a ruling dated Friday that the court lacked jurisdiction to overturn decisions of the special master who oversees the fund. A lawyer for Amir Hekmati said Tuesday that he was disappointed by the ruling.

  • Nets head to second round, beat Celtics 123-109 in Game 5

    Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden had just eight games together in the regular season, few enough to wonder how good they could really be. Five games against Boston provided some answers — and a chance to keep making up for all their lost time. “We just don’t want to take any of this time for granted,” Irving said.

  • Gold’s Path to the Mid-2000s

    Today I would like to zoom out and assess the big picture Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) count using the monthly candlestick charts.

  • After immigrating from Turkey, she packed her schedule on way to an elite university

    Doga Ozmen seems to have done it all in high school, but it’s all led up to her next proving ground: Duke University.

  • No love lost between Biden and Bibi, but what might next Israeli PM Bennett mean for the US?

    For President Joe Biden, with Benjamin Netanyahu likely out, Israel's next prime minister Naftali Bennett might pose a fresh geopolitical headache.

  • After Capitol riot, 17 police officers still out of work with injuries

    In total, more than 150 officers were injured in the January 6 attack.