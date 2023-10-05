Thousands of Kaiser workers go on strike
An estimated 75,000 Kaiser workers spent the entire day on the picket lines outside of Kaiser South in South Sacramento demanding better pay and better staffing.
An estimated 75,000 Kaiser workers spent the entire day on the picket lines outside of Kaiser South in South Sacramento demanding better pay and better staffing.
Biden said UAW workers should get the 40% pay raise the union is seeking as he joined the auto workers on day 12 of the strike.
A 1951 Kaiser Deluxe four-door sedan, made by the Kaiser-Frazer company at Willow Run, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses, with a peek into what may be in store. Bankman-Fried followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
We've gathered the best home-centric steals live now, including bedding, bath, kitchen, electronics and more.
How do your favorite fall beverages stack up in terms of the amount of sugar is in them? Find out.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
The gap between wage gains seen from job switchers and job stayers is at its smallest margin in nearly three years, a welcome sign for the Fed.
Demand for mortgage applications fell 6% last week, to its lowest point since 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29.
Embrace the season and score big on everything from cozy Yankee Candles to spooky Halloween decor.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
We have all the best early Prime Day deals under $50 and even under $25, including faves from big brands like Crocs, Amazon, Lodge and more.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
The pair, who are in the process of divorcing, have entered mediation to resolved the custody dispute over their daughters. Turner sued Jonas for the "wrongful retention" of two children, claiming he won't let her bring them to England.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.