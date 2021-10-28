Thousands of kids experienced, saw gun violence last year. How are we dealing with trauma?

Confiscated guns are on display during a news conference on Oct. 5, 2021, in New York.

In 1993, my best friend Reuben Elder was killed in a drive-by shooting in Highland Park, Michigan. We were 10 years old at the time. It had an impact on the rest of my life – no child should have to go through trauma like that. And yet, in 2020, children across the country lived through a year in which more Americans died from gunfire than at any point in the past two decades​​. More than 5,000 children were shot last year – and thousands more are dealing with the trauma of witnessing family members killed or harmed by gun violence.

The harm we’re experiencing is real. It’s natural, in the face of trauma, to search for solutions and patterns. Unfortunately, in the rush to explain the increase in violent crime, some observers have turned back to proposing tactics that overly rely on the criminal justice system, as though this approach has been effective at keeping our families safe. It has not.

Whether we are talking about last year, five years ago or 30 years ago, the people most harmed by violence in America – disproportionately young, Black and brown, and from low-income communities – remain the same. If we look in the direction of those victims and their families, we see their calls for public investment in the health and well-being of their communities go largely ignored. Instead, they have been repeatedly subjected to a criminal justice system that incentivizes punishment over safety and healing.

We must respond to the heightened instability and violence of the pandemic – and its impact on young people in particular – by listening to the victims and survivors most harmed by these crises.

About 25% of Americans have been crime victims in the United States over the past decade, according to a survey conducted by the Alliance for Safety and Justice.

We know, better than anyone, what comes after violence. We know that for many survivors of gun violence, the hardest part isn’t just the shooting; it’s the trauma that follows. As a survivor, I can attest that victims need healing and recovery services. Otherwise, unaddressed trauma can give way to more cycles of violence – just as it did when I was shot by a young man who was himself a victim of gun violence.

We have a long way to go to adequately care for the millions of crime victims in America. A report by the Alliance for Safety and Justice, for which I am the chief of organizing, shows that 2 out of 3 survivors never receive recovery services. In fact, many victims of crime are rarely even seen as victims deserving access to services. In communities of color, the gap between those who experience violence and those who receive help is especially pronounced.

Without assistance to find housing, apply for lost income or access mental health treatment, most crime survivors struggle to reclaim their lives from the devastating impacts of violence.

Fortunately, a nationwide network of crime survivors is fighting to ensure victims have access to services by securing funding for trauma recovery centers, an innovative treatment model that’s bringing healing to thousands of victims and families for the first time. Created by survivors for survivors by the Alliance for Safety and Justice, these centers help the hardest-to-reach victims of violent crime access case management, mental health care, victim services, legal advocacy and other support – all at no cost to the survivor.

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion given to states to use to address negative impacts of COVID. The rise in violence experienced in 2020, analyzed in part as a result of the pandemic, is a public health emergency that desperately needs to be addressed. That money could go a long way toward building victim and trauma recovery services in each state in the country, as well a community-based violence prevention programs. This is the kind of opportunity that communities that have been most harmed by violence have been urging public officials to embrace for years.

It is time for cities and states to put federal public health and safety funds toward victim services and other safety solutions that work at scale and can end generational cycles of trauma. This is the investment in a brighter future that our children deserve.

Aswad Thomas is the national director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, and a victim of gun violence.

