Thousands Left Without Electricity in Oklahoma as Storm Downs Power Lines

Storms moving through Oklahoma City on July 9 downed power lines, leaving up to 5,000 locals without electricity.

Jazz Bishop recorded the aftermath of the storm, which shows damaged power lines, as well as floodwaters moving across a road.

An estimated 5,000 people were affected by power outages as a result. Oklahoma Electric Co-op is working towards getting the situation fixed, but reported that 1,397 customers were currently still without power.

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service forecast more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for the area. Credit: Jazz Bishop via Storyful