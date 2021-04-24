Thousands in London protest against virus lockdown

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of central London on Saturday, calling for an immediate ease of the coronavirus lockdown. There already has been some easing of the restrictions in the UK. (April 24)

- The unshakeable belief that the government is slowly eroding their basic freedoms.

