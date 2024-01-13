Thousands lose power as strong storm moves through

TechCrunch

Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.