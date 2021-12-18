Thousands displaced by floods in Malaysia

Cars submerged by floods in Shah Alam
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Torrential rains in Malaysia have caused flooding that has driven more than 11,000 people from their homes, closed dozens of roads and disrupted shipping, authorities said on Saturday.

More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department have been mobilised nationwide to help rescue people stranded by flood waters and take them to shelters, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference late on Saturday.

Floods in Malaysia are common during the annual monsoon season between October and March, particularly on the country's eastern coast. But the downpour that started on Friday morning and continued into Saturday hit worst in the western state of Selangor - Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous region surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur.

"It's a bit chaotic in Selangor right now... in other states, preparations would be made earlier for the monsoon. But in Selangor, this happened almost suddenly," Ismail Sabri said, adding that nearly 4,000 people in the state had been evacuated from their homes.

Authorities at Port Klang, the country's largest harbour, said shipping operations were severely disrupted by the floods. Dozens of highways and roads were also closed.

Videos posted on social media showed overflowing rivers, landslides, and cars submerged on abandoned streets.

Ashraf Noor Azam, a 26-year-old resident from the Selangor district of Shah Alam, said he had not expected the situation to be so serious and had been forced to leave his car on the side of a highway.

"After four hours stranded without help, and the flood isn't getting better, we decided to walk in the flood," he said in a tweet with a video showing three people walking.

Eight of the country's 16 states and federal territories saw water levels rising to dangerous levels on Saturday, according to a government website tracking flood developments.

The Meteorological Department warned that heavy rain in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and several states would continue until Sunday.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz LeeAdditional reporting by Nur-Azna SanusiEditing by David Holmes and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate in restive NW

    A two-year-old boy bawls as his mother gently lays him on scales at a health centre in northwestern Central African Republic, where an unprecedented food crisis looms.

  • Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing

    Jewish settlers burst into several villages in the occupied West Bank on Friday, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people, Palestinian officials said. The attacks came a day after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush in the territory. The death of settler Yehuda Dimentman, killed when gunmen opened fire on his car near a West Bank settlement outpost late Thursday, threatened to ignite further violence between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers.

  • This heated poncho wrap is the perfect cozy gift — and it will arrive in time for Christmas!

    The Beautyrest Electric Poncho Wrap is a great take on an electric blanket and guarantees the coziest Netflix nights ever.

  • Colombia's Indigenous nomads displaced by violence

    Mauricio points his blowpipe at a monkey high up in the trees, an age-old hunting tradition the Nukak people continue to practice even though they have long been displaced from their ancestral homes. Violence and illnesses inflicted first by settlers and later by armed groups forced the Nukak from their homes and into voluntary isolation decades ago, turning them into displaced people living in poverty in small towns in the southeastern Guaviare department.

  • Scientists warn Antarctic glacier could collapse, raise sea levels at least a foot

    Scientists are warning an Antarctic glacier could collapse and cause sea levels to raise at least a foot in the next decade. The scientists said Monday at the American Geophysical Union the Thwaites glacier, which is the size of Florida, could collapse in the next three to five years.The ice shelf holding the glacier in place is quickly developing cracks due to the warm water hitting it, according to the scientists. "There's going to be a...

  • Officials failed to disclose two positive COVID-19 cases amongst personnel traveling with Antony Blinken on Southeast Asia trip

    The trip came to an early halt on Wednesday after one of the reporters in the press pool traveling with Blinken tested positive for COVID-19.

  • ‘Excited for the next chapter’: Nebraska transfer QB Adrian Martinez picks K-State

    Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska, will finish his college football career in Manhattan

  • Philippines' feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

    MANILA (Reuters) -The feared death toll from a typhoon that battered the Philippines has risen to 31, officials said on Saturday, nearly triple the previous day's number as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored. Four people have been confirmed dead after being hit by falling trees and another 27 people are feared to have died as a result of Typhoon Rai, the country's disaster agency said in a statement. Rai was the 15th and among the deadliest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/typhoon-rai-weakens-after-pummelling-central-philippines-2021-12-17 of the tropical storms to strike the Philippine archipelago this year, driving more than 300,000 people to shelter in evacuation centres.

  • Lancaster Schools Chief Says District Can’t Afford to Help Struggling Students

    Lancaster schools Superintendent Damaris Rau painted a stark picture of life inside her district’s classrooms during testimony this week in a long-awaited Pennsylvania school funding trial, telling the court her students have passed out from the heat in aging buildings with no air conditioning. Ceiling tiles have fallen directly onto desks, she said, and garbage […]

  • Collapse of Florida-sized glacier may happen soon, raising sea levels and threatening coastal cities

    A team of international scientists say the Thwaites Glacier can rapidly raise sea levels if the ice shelf holding it in place breaks.

  • AP Reporters Blame Manchin Alone for Biden’s BBB Woes

    The AP article fails to mention that a majority of West Virginians ‘strongly oppose’ the legislation.

  • Jaguars are better off without Urban Meyer, according to betting market

    The Jaguars are seeing positive line movement after firing Urban Meyer.

  • Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption

    Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Indonesia’s geological agency said Saturday it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Blink Charging Crashed This Week

    Notable losers include electric vehicle (EV) charging stock Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and hydrogen and fuel cell players Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Plug Power, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel-cell systems, is striving to foray into green hydrogen – a fuel that's getting more attention than ever now.

  • Simba the lion celebrates 13th birthday at Rio zoo

    The long-lived lion enjoyed a delicacy made out of meat blood, meatballs and chicken as visitors sang 'Parabens pra Voce', the Brazilian version of 'Happy Birthday to You'.This birthday celebration is part of a program adopted by BioParque do Rio focusing on animal welfare, creating more dynamic routines for animals and satisfying the behavioural needs of each species.Environmental enrichments, as they are called, promote challenges and encourage the exploration of new flavors and sensations.According to biologists at the zoo, the stimuli created by this environmental enrichment gives the animals the opportunity to behave similar to how they would in nature.After the renovation that transformed the old zoo into BioParque do Rio, Simba was given an enclosure specially designed to recreate his place of origin as faithfully as possible.

  • Charging Ahead: FedEx Receives First All-Electric, Zero-tailpipe Emissions Delivery Vehicles from BrightDrop

    FedEx and General Motors’ BrightDrop reach major milestone in effort to electrify last-mile deliveries

  • This Winter Will Be a "Frosty Flip-Flop," According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Here's what to expect in your region.

  • Kentucky tornadoes: Weather service releases classification for Mayfield twister

    The preliminary rating, announced Wednesday night, means the twister's winds reached at least 190 miles per hour.

  • Why Is Herschel Walker Lying About Having a College Degree?

    Herschel Walker never graduated from college. You never cared that he didn’t graduate because nothing significant in his life required a college degree. From 1980 until 1982, he was a Heisman-winning running back at the University of Georgia before going pro in the now-defunct USFL and then the NFL. He even had a stint as an MMA fighter. Lately, Walker makes the rounds as a MAGA mascot in Trumpworld. It’s doubtful that anyone has ever asked him for a college transcript.

  • Storms to deliver rain, mountain snow across western US through Christmas

    Residents across the western United States who have drought relief on their holiday wish lists this season will be in luck over the next week. A series of storms will take aim at the West Coast and deliver needed rain and mountain snow from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest through Christmas Day. "A storm developing off the West Coast will tap into an atmospheric river of moisture and bring rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorolo