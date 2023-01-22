Thousands march on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion
The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last year that legalized abortion nationwide.
Opinion: Iowa's education systems are far from what they were when my husband and I arrived in 1967, writes Shams Ghoneim.
Buffy and Spike, together again.
On Jan. 22, 2023, more than a billion people globally will welcome the Year of the Rabbit – or the Year of Cat, depending on which cultural traditions they follow – as the start of the Lunar New Year. In the New York City public school district, Lunar New Year has been observed as a school holiday since 2015. The Lunar New Year is sometimes called the Chinese New Year, because it follows a calendar that was developed in China; but it is also celebrated in various parts of Asia, such as Korea and
Religion and abortion are two dinner table topics you’ve probably been taught to avoid. But ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s historic Roe v. Wade decision, these religious leaders and faith-based organizers are refusing to keep quiet about it any longer.
A female middle school student was allegedly sexually assaulted in her school bathroom earlier this month. Police are investigating the incident.
Two former lieutenants in the Missouri attorney general's office told lawyers that more challenges to the state's abortion ban were all but certain.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day
Columnist Frank Cerabino writes about how he's being encouraged to feel the sting of being a straight, white man in diversity-conscious woke times.
Ever since Sydney Sweeney came onto our screens as Cassie in Euphoria (or as Emaline in Everything Sucks before Netflix canceled it), we instantly adored the dewy Queen! And we instantly wanted to know how she got her iconic glow! For her “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, Sweeney shared her entire, in-depth skincare routine for […]
Mykelti Brown is a mom to three under 2 — twin sons Archer and Ace, 9 weeks, and daughter Avalon Ava, 21 months
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesRoe v. Wade would have turned 50 years old this week. Its legacy was always bound to be complicated—while it provided some theoretical baseline protections to abortion access, the reality was that after decades of judicial and legislative activism, some American women were a lot more free than others.Still, as long as Roe survived, reproductive justice in America was a half-completed sandcastle built on a house of cards. Without it,
Too much of a "bad" type of cholesterol can lead to blocked arteries, which puts people at risk of heart disease and stroke.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been readying for a widely expected run for the Republican presidential nomination by ridiculing President Biden.
In 2009, Jessica Tebow and her husband were eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child, when an unexpected miscarriage and the threat of a possibly fatal infection—which could also cause infertility—forced her to have an emergency abortion. Tebow, who detailed the experience in a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed in September, said she and her husband saved the miscarried embryo as they wanted to have a small, private ceremony to mourn. But when her husband called the nearest funeral home and a
After years of being bullied online by mostly gay men, Chad Teixeira spent thousands on liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift.
Zoe Saldana, 43, flashes her washboard abs in a brand new Instagram underwear selfie. She says that mixing up her exercise routine keeps her in shape.
The Mediterranean diet is considered to be one healthiest ways to eat, thanks to its links with heart health and a lower risk of a number of diseases.
Al Roker is on the road to recovery and here's what has helped him so far.
The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread the pandemic, boosting infections in some areas, but a second COVID wave is unlikely in the near term, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the Weibo social media platform. Hundreds of millions of Chinese are travelling across the country for holiday reunions that had been suspended under recently eased COVID curbs, raising fears of fresh outbreaks in rural areas less equipped to manage large outbreaks.
Doctors thought a sick infant had type 1 diabetes, but he was really starving because he was being fed almond milk.