Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid increased restrictions
Protesters march past the US Capitol as they take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on October 2, 2021
Protesters march past the US Capitol as they take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on October 2, 2021
We can always count on Costco to deliver more of the products we’re absolutely crazy about. Whether we’re heading there to stock up on some of their cult-favorite products or even at-home COVID-19 tests, the bulk retailer never disappoints. However, one of the many Costco departments they have to offer is seriously underrated: shoes. In […]
Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with
“It’s pretty sad if you ask me,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said when asked about the West Virginia senator's outline of a $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
Stephanie Grisham's new book describes Trump White House as "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks"
Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?
The Justice Department is asking a judge to block Texas’s SB 8, which deputizes private individuals to sue to enforce a six-week abortion ban.View Entire Post ›
"There have to be consequences and she has to know that"
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations.
Jose Luis Magana/APThere’s a popular backhanded compliment about progressive lawmakers, that they’re great at messaging but just don’t understand legislating. After Thursday’s successful showdown with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that idea has been put to rest.Progressives can proudly claim that their unified show of strength, orchestrated by the Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, forced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to abandon a rushed vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrast
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/GettyTwo defining moments come to mind as Democrats careen dangerously close to what could effectively be the coup de grâce to Joe Biden’s presidency: failing to pass either of the much-touted “infrastructure” bills as House progressives called Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bluff. The first moment was when Biden thought he could be the next FDR or LBJ. The second moment was when he announced on stage that he would only sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill if a more prog
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that he recently became the latest Democrat to have a too-close-for-comfort experience with urban crime.
Members of the Progressive Caucus are refusing to approve an infrastructure bill until a much larger package makes more progress.
Democrats are fed up with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up a $3.5 trillion social-spending bill.
Will they or won’t they? It’s still not clear whether Democrats will vote tonight on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Progressives are still threatening to block the legislation as they look for assurances that centrists will support a larger package focused on liberal priorities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been working furiously to secure votes for the infrastructure bill and she insisted Thursday that her plan was still to hold a vote on the legislation as promised.
"While I have great respect for the Speaker, I believe her decision to again delay a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is wrong," said Rep. Murphy.
Biden only looked honest next to Trump. We are finding out every day the consequences of judging someone by who they aren’t rather than who they are.
Much of what Kushner did in the White House was "completely irresponsible and against protocol," Grisham wrote in her tell-all memoir.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson doesn’t want to turn over records to an attorney about the number “407.1500.”
In a statement, the Arizona Democrat warned that delaying the vote only reduced trust within the party
It's about time we discussed some specifics in this reconciliation bill.