Thousands march in Armenia, demand prime minister step down

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Several thousand people marched in Armenia's capital Monday, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation amid pressure for him to step down since November over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.

The protesters marched down to France Square in the center of Yerevan and blocked several adjacent streets, temporarily paralyzing traffic in the city center. After a while, the protest dissipated, but opposition politicians plan to hold another one Tuesday.

Mass protests in Armenia erupted in November last year, after Pashinyan signed a peace deal ceding control over large parts of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory and surrounding areas to Azerbaijan. The Russia-brokered agreement ended 44 days of fierce fighting over the region, in which thousands had died.

Pashinyan has refused to step down under pressure from the protesters, and he has defended the peace deal as a painful but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The protests had gone dormant in the depth of the winter, but resumed Saturday, with thousands taking to the streets of Yerevan once again.

“Actions of (civil) disobedience need to continue for a long time, the city should be paralyzed every once in a while,” said Ayk Mamidzhanyan of the Republican Party of Armenia.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Yemen's Houthis raise stakes in Marib

    Houthi fighters are laid to rest in Sanaa. This is one of 15 funerals taking place in the Yemeni capital on the same day; many killed during recent clashes in the Marib province.Military sources and a local official said on Monday (February 22) hundreds of fighters have been killed in a weeks-long Houthi offensive there.It's the conflict's most deadly clashes since 2018, as the Iran-aligned forces fight to take Marib city - the last stronghold of the internationally-recognized government. It comes amid renewed diplomacy to end the six-year war, and as the U.S. calls it quits, saying they would end support for a Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government. The U.N. is urging the Houthis to return to negotiations, warning the fighting could cause mass displacement.The gas-rich region of Marib has been a refuge for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing violence during the country's six-year-old war.At the mass funerals the tone is defiant.Reuters sources say that the Houthis may have lost more fighters than the government during the offensive, with coalition forces boasting air power.One military source is calling the situation "a blood bath."The sources say pro-government defenses to Marib's west have collapsed with the frontline now roughly 12 miles from the city.A Houthi spokesman says their forces would keep fighting until the entire country is "liberated."

  • Hurry, Hurry! Anthropologie’s Sale Section Has An Additional 25% Off

    Anthropologie just brightened our week with an additional 25% off its sale section (that's loaded with new arrivals) for a limited time. Think everything from chunky knit sweaters out of your wildest chic-grandma fever dreams, timeless ribbed turtlenecks, cloud-like oversized scarves, and loungewear separates that have a serious statement to make.If the double discounts on this dreamy lineup don't sound like enough of a must-shop siren song, then maybe bonus free shipping on orders over $50 will sweeten the tune for you. We went ahead and sauntered through the slashed-price pieces, plucking out the most appetizing buys worth adding to your snuggly wardrobe arsenal and cozy home. Click on over to Anthropologie to scoop 'em up before someone else does.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Mare Mare Aya Denim Utility Jumpsuit, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Theresa Tunic Top, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Kerry Reversible Faux Fur Coat, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Lilla Cardigan, $, available at AnthropologieMare Mare Anne Tiered Tunic Dress, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Josefa Ring Set, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Clean Routine Set, $, available at AnthropologieHoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizing Device, $, available at AnthropologieSaturday/Sunday Camilla Knit Joggers, $, available at AnthropologiePilcro and the Letterpress Drew Surplice Sweater, $, available at AnthropologieCitizens of Humanity Rocket Ultra High-Rise Plus Skinny Jeans, $, available at AnthropologieAllison New York Melia Tunic Sweater Dress, $, available at AnthropologieDay & Mood Fara Tote Bag, $, available at AnthropologieP.volve Beginner Fitness Kit, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Maris Midi Sweater Dress, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Bonnie Fringed Wrap Scarf, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Clara Colorblocked Jogger Lounge Set, $, available at AnthropologieEssentials By Anthropologie The Essential Slim Flared Pants, $, available at AnthropologieMaeve Maeve Lisanne Faux Fur Coat, $, available at AnthropologieHansel from Basel Zebra Sheer Tights, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Katie Crossbody Bag, $, available at AnthropologiePorridge Gillian Sherpa Hoodie Jacket, $, available at AnthropologieAnthropologie Leopard Faux Fur Jacket, $, available at AnthropologieLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Madewell's Entire Sale Section is An Extra 40% OffNordstrom Rack's 70%-Off Deals Have Our AttentionZara’s Sale Section Has Half-Off Wardrobe Staples

  • Belarusian leader thanks Putin for economic support during mass protests

    Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko thanked President Vladimir Putin on Monday for the economic support his country received from Russia when he was facing mass protests last year. Russia provided Belarus with a $1.5 billion loan last September in a gesture of support for Lukashenko as protesters took to the streets across Belarus following an Aug. 9 election which opponents say was rigged.

  • Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US

    Turkey’s president says mutual interests with the United States outweigh their differences and has called for more cooperation with President Joe Biden's new U.S. administration. In a video message late Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that Turkish-American relations were “seriously tested” but stressed that their strategic partnership has “overcome all kinds of difficulties.” Erdogan’s conciliatory tone follows his strongly worded accusations that the U.S. supported Kurdish militants, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish hostages held by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK in a cave complex in northern Iraq.

  • Malcolm X's family says a letter from officer shows NYPD and FBI had a role in his murder

    The family of Malcolm X released a letter Saturday purportedly written by a now-deceased police officer alleging that the New York Police Department and FBI were behind the 1965 assassination of the Black civil rights leader.Why it matters: Scholars and civil rights advocates have long said men charged with killing Malcolm X, later known as el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, in New York’s Audubon Ballroom were wrongly convicted. Some have alleged police and federal agents played a role in his death.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The family made public the letter attributed to Raymond Wood, a former undercover NYPD officer, who confessed before dying that the NYPD and FBI conspired in the assassination.Wood wrote that he was ordered to see that Malcolm X would have no door security in the Harlem building where he was scheduled to speak.Daughters of Malcolm X released details of the letter at the former site of their father's assassination and said they waited until Wood's death to speak about it over fears of retaliation from authorities. "Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated," Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's daughters, said at the press conference. Flashback: Muhammad Aziz, Mujahid Abdul Halim and Khalil Islam were convicted of killing the civil rights leader and sentenced to life in prison. Aziz and Islam denied they were connected to any plot to kill Malcolm X. Halim had said the two were not involved.Malcolm X was killed after he publicly broke with Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad and while he was being closely monitored by the FBI. Between the lines: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office announced last year his office would revisit the 1965 assassination following the release of a Netflix series questioning the investigation into Malcolm X's death. “Who Killed Malcolm X?” dives into questions surrounding his accused killers and allegations of a botched investigation. NYPD said in a statement it has “provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney.""The department remains committed to assist with that review in any way."The FBI declined to comment. The big picture: Malcolm X is seeing a renewed interest amid the Black Lives Matter movement and calls from advocates to diversify school history lessons to tackle systemic racism."The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X," written by the late journalist, Les Payne, and his daughter, Tamara, won the 2020 National Book Award for Nonfiction.The book shows how Malcolm X's intellectual development as a Black nationalist stemmed partly from his preacher father and his multilingual mother, who worked as a journalist. The book also uncovered Malcolm X's experience attending a school with white students where he became popular and how he learned to grow better marijuana from Mexican immigrants in Michigan. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

    The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year. Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

  • How the different stages of the lockdown roadmap will likely appear

    Boris Johnson will soon finally outline his long-awaited “road map” for reopening the country after the latest Covid-19 lockdown. The line the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have been using repeatedly to describe what is coming is “cautious but irreversible”. Anyone hoping for a “big bang” reopening should think again, with Number 10 believing that a gradual easing of restrictions is the best course of action. Why? Because of that second word “irreversible”. Mr Johnson is determined to make sure this lockdown forced by Covid-19 is the last. As such, he has designed a roadmap that goes in four stages. They are roughly expected to match the months to come: March, April, May, June. At each stage four different “tests” will need to be passed, reflecting the view in Government that “data not dates” is the guiding principle. No specific figure will be placed on those metrics, giving the Government a degree of wiggle room. Each of the four stages in the roadmap will have an “earliest” date attached to them, giving people a sense of what is coming while accepting slippage is possible if the data gets worse. Exactly what is contained in each stage remains unclear, with Government sources remaining coy about those later in the calendar. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of England's lockdown - live updates This is The Telegraph’s understanding of what each stage contains. Stage 1, Part 1: Mar 8 All schools in England open, both primary and secondary. It is the news that parents across the country will cheer and reflects Mr Johnson deliberately prioritising that issue. There remains an element of doubt about whether all children will be back in school on that date, however, due to question marks around return arrangements. There is a hope that every child will be tested for coronavirus before they return. But some schools could stagger classes so there are not massive queues on day one. Government sources say schools have been given a fortnight’s notice so complexities like this can be worked out, with more clarity on this point likely to emerge in the next two weeks. School sport will also be back from Mar 8. This means that children are finally allowed to have PE lessons, play for their school football teams and go to after-school activities. It is understood there is no requirement for sports at school to be only outside, meaning that swimming lessons or classes in sports halls will theoretically be allowed. Such decisions are likely to be taken at a school level, meaning what happens will vary locally. Mar 8 is also the date that care home residents will also be allowed a single visitor, meaning a son or daughter can finally go and see a parent in care. Each care home resident will have to specify a single person to be their designated visitor. That person will have to get a Covid-19 test before entering and wear personal protective equipment. They can meet inside. Close contact will remain barred but holding hands will be allowed. The designated visitor will also be allowed to make repeat trips, meaning it is not a one-off. One other key change is happening to current rules that say one-on-one exercise outdoors is allowed. This will be loosened a little. From Mar 8, people will be able to meet in public spaces one-on-one to socialise, for example sitting on a park bench with a coffee or having a picnic. But only two people are allowed to do this, not groups. Stage 1, Part 2: Mar 29 A big moment in the reopening roadmap. For so long people have been told to ‘stay at home’, with only a number of exemptions (such as exercise or essential trips) in place. This is due to change on Mar 29. The blanket ‘stay at home’ rule will be removed, with the number of things that people are allowed to leave their home to do expanding. Firstly, group outside meetings will be allowed. The ‘rule of six’, which allowed six people from up to six different households to gather outside, will return. Also, two households will be allowed to meet outside. This was added because it means two families, who together may be more than six people, will be allowed to gather outside. What it means in practice is that groups of friends will be able to meet in parks, for example, and two families will be able to catch up in a back garden. The second big change is about organised sport. From Mar 29, all outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis courts, football pitches and basketball courts, will be allowed to open. Both adults and children will be free to play outdoor sports. That applies to team sports and not just ones where social distancing is possible such as golf. Indoor sports will remain off the table, except in school. It is possible there could be advice urging team sports to minimise contact, for example touch rugby rather than rugby union. There is also a third major change. Guidance for people to stay in their local area will be removed. It is understood no strict rules about how far you can move about will replace it. That likely means a family could drive a couple of hours to see a relative outside, such as having a picnic or going for a walk, and drive back that day without breaking the rules. Meeting indoors will still be banned at this stage, meaning no overnight stays. Critically, the removal of the ‘stay at home’ order will not mean people are encouraged to return to work. It is likely people will be urged to work from home if possible well into the summer. The timing of these rule changes mean they will be in place for Easter Sunday on April 4.

  • Mandy Moore congratulates ex Wilmer Valderrama on birth of his daughter

    The "This is Us" star shared her congrats for her former boyfriend, who welcomed a baby girl with fiancee Amanda Pacheco.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • People who wear glasses less likely to catch COVID-19, new study suggests

    People who wear glasses could be up to three times less likely to get coronavirus, according to a new study conducted in India. The preliminary study suggests that glass-wearers may have the extra protection because they tend to touch their eyes less frequently than most people. “Touching and rubbing of the eyes with contaminated hands may be a significant route of infection” for COVID-19, the ...

  • Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Retired Pennsylvania firefighter arrested, accused of throwing extinguisher at Capitol police

    The extinguisher hit three Capitol officers, authorities say, but was not involved in the death of an officer who also was struck by an extinguisher.

  • 'Bring out Pence.' Managers at Trump trial reveal new video of Capitol riot that shows threat to VP, lawmakers

    House prosecutors wielded former President Donald Trump's words against him in arguing he should be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

  • Jeffree Star's ex-boyfriend appears to be dating a top OnlyFans performer, according to social media posts

    Nate Schwandt has moved on from his beauty mogul ex and is now seen cozying up with a model and top OnlyFans performer.

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."