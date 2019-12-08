Thousands march in Hong Kong as government urges calm

A sea of black as vast crowds of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong's financial district on Sunday (December 8)

in the biggest rallies since local elections last month.

It was the first time since August that the Civil Human Rights Front - organizer of million-strong marches earlier in the year that paralyzed the Asian finance center - had received authorities' permission for a rally.

It estimated turnout of 800,000

But police argued it was much lower, at a mere 183,000.

China blames the ongoing unrest , now in its sixth month--

on interference by foreign governments including the United States and Britain.

But protesters are still determined.

41-YEAR-OLD PROTESTER GIVING HER NAME AS SOPHIE, SAYING:

"I'm actually proud of all Hong Kong people. We never give up. We won't give up in the face of the police violence."

Police said they arrested 11 people between the ages of 20 to 63 on Sunday--

confiscating weapons including army knives, firecrackers, bullets and a semi-automatic pistol, the first seizure of a handgun during the protests.