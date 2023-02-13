Thousands march in Israel as Netanyahu allies push overhaul

3
ILAN BEN ZION
·4 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis — hoisting flags, blowing on horns and chanting “democracy” and “no to dictatorship”— protested outside the parliament building Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system.

It was the largest protest outside the Knesset in years and reflected the deep divisions over the plan. The proposed changes have triggered weeks of mass demonstrations, drawn cries of protests from influential business leaders and former military men and even prompted a statement of concern from President Joe Biden.

Despite a plea from the nation's figurehead president to put the legislation on hold, Netanyahu's allies approved a series of legislative changes during a stormy committee meeting Tuesday. The vote now sends the legislation to the full parliament for a series of votes — an opening salvo in a battle expected to stretch on for weeks.

“They hear our cry. They hear the strong voice of truth,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said from the stage outside parliament. “They hear it and they’re afraid.”

Netanyahu and his supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power. But his critics say the judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy. They also say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for a series of corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.

The protesters came from across the country. Organizers said that upwards of 100,000 people were in attendance, with female LGBTQ activists and leaders of the opposition parties addressing the crowd.

Thousands of people arrived in Jerusalem on packed trains, streaming up escalators in the city’s main train station chanting, “democracy,” cheering and whistling, and waving the national flag. Hundreds of others gathered in protest at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, before marching toward the Knesset.

In parliament, opposition lawmakers vocally protested the proposed reform to judge appointments ahead of a committee vote that would send the bill to the full parliament for a vote. During an unruly session, members of the opposition stood on the conference table and shouted as a key Netanyahu ally tried to hold the vote. The motions passed in a 9-7 committee vote.

Throngs of people marched to the Knesset, the Israeli legislature, a day after the country's figurehead president urged Netanyahu's government to delay its proposed changes to the judiciary — moves that critics say will weaken the country's Supreme Court and erode democratic checks and balances.

Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they saw as attack on the country's democratic institutions. “Shame! Shame!” and “Israel will not be a dictatorship!" they chanted.

“The people won't have it,” said Boaz Zarki, a demonstrator in Jerusalem. “The separation of authority is critical to the existence of democracy, and we need to do everything in our power to prevent” the changes from passing.

Other large demonstrations were held in cities around the country.

At a joint press conference at the Knesset, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that opposition party leaders were united “against the targeted assassination of democracy.”

Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the country's fifth election in less than four years. That election, like its predecessors, focused on Netanyahu's fitness for office at a time when he is facing serious criminal charges.

Netanyahu has lashed out at the country's police, prosecutors and judges, saying he is the victim of a deep-state style conspiracy to oust him. His critics say he is motivated by a personal grudge and his campaign will destroy Israel's democratic system of checks and balances.

The legislation approved in committee Monday would give Netanyahu's parliamentary majority the authority for appointing all of the country's judges — a step that critics say could pave the way for his trial to be dismissed. A second change would take away the Supreme Court's authority to review the legality of major pieces of legislation, known as Basic Laws.

His coalition also plans on passing another law that would give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions it dislikes.

Taken together, critics say this will destroy the country's system of checks and balances and unleash a process similar to those in authoritarian countries like Poland and Hungary.

Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, a civil-society group that organized Monday's demonstration, said the gathering was meant to send a message of support to the Supreme Court and a warning to the Knesset.

“We will fight to the end,” he told The Associated Press. "They want to change Israel from a liberal democracy to a dictatorship, a fascist dictatorship.”

Late on Sunday, President Isaac Herzog appealed to Netanyahu to put the legislation on hold and open a dialogue with the opposition. Netanyahu has not responded to the appeal.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's president urges Netanyahu to delay legal overhaul

    Israel's president on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system and instead seek a compromise with his political opponents. President Isaac Herzog issued the appeal in a prime-time nationwide address a day before Netanyahu's coalition is to take its first steps toward implementing the plan in parliament. The proposed reforms have triggered mass demonstrations and opposition from wide swaths of Israeli society.

  • Israeli parliament in uproar over Netanyahu plans for judiciary

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli lawmakers traded insults on Monday over government plans to overhaul the judiciary while tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside parliament, as President Isaac Herzog warned the country risked tipping into "constitutional collapse". The plans, which would give right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greater control of appointments to the bench and weaken the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation or rule against the executive, have triggered angry protests across Israel for weeks. On Monday, the Knesset Constitution Committee voted to send the first chapter of the plan to the plenum for a first reading, after a rowdy start to the meeting in which several lawmakers were thrown out forcibly, to shouts of "shame, shame".

  • Israelis protest right-wing government in Tel Aviv

    STORY: Protesters say the changes will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts. They also accused Netanyahu of trying to escape a legal case against him. Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges which he denies.The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their sixth week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.The protesters say the future of Israel's democracy is at stake if the government succeeds in pushing through the plans, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.As well as threatening the independence of judges and weakening oversight of the government and parliament, they say the plans will undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption.

  • Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane

    Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals Monday, while the desperate search for anyone still alive likely entered its last hours. One crew wrested a 4-year-old girl from rubble in hard-hit Adiyaman, 177 hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck. Thousands of local and overseas teams, including Turkish coal miners and experts aided by sniffer dogs and thermal cameras, are scouring pulverized apartment blocks for signs of life.

  • Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism

    Iran has relased an award-winning filmmaker more than six months after arresting him for criticizing the government, a pro-reform newspaper reported Monday. Mohammad Rasoulof, whose 2020 film, “There is No Evil,” won the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, is one of several prominent artists, athletes and other celebrities detained in recent months for criticizing authorities. Two months later, nationwide protests broke out after a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of the country's morality police.

  • Here’s What Experts Predict About Bitcoin In 2023

    The cryptocurrency market had a rough year in 2022. FTX’s founder was arrested on fraud charges, Terra Luna went bankrupt, and Celsius filed for bankruptcy. Bitcoin was worth nearly $46,000 last year; only a third of that value remains today.

  • Haley’s challenge: Will GOP voters back her over her former boss, Donald Trump?

    Haley has to persuade Republicans that she’s a better option than a former president who was, until recently, her boss, and someone she vowed to not run against.

  • Politics latest news: UK has 'all the capabilities' to protect airspace, insists Sunak in response to Chinese spy balloons

    Rishi Sunak said the nation should be "reassured" the armed forces have "all the capabilities in place" to protect the UK's airspace from the threat of spy balloons after Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, launched a security review.

  • Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker's family

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline government on Sunday agreed to legalize nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, saying the move was a response to recent Palestinian violence. It said it would approve additional settlement construction in the coming days. The decision put the government on a collision course with the Biden administration, which has called on Israel and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral actions that could further raise already heightened tensions and undermine hopes for a future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

  • A Boris comeback is starting to look inevitable

    Ever since the day of Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 last July, Westminster watchers have been speculating about his return. It’s almost become a ritual parlour game among some Tory MPs. He nearly had a go at rising like a phoenix from his own political ashes when Liz Truss fell on her sword, but eventually realised that it was too soon. Three months on, the political landscape is changing. The parliamentary party – or at least parts of it – are becoming restless again.

  • Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 4, injure 3 over past 24 hours

    Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

  • Iranian couple's plea to judiciary to spare death row son falsely linked to killing of Filipino in Kuwait

    A video of a couple pleading that their son be spared from execution has been circulating in Facebook and TikTok posts that falsely claim they are the parents of the suspect in the killing of a Filipino worker in Kuwait. But the clip, viewed tens of thousands of times, shows the parents of a man executed in Iran in connection with the country's protest movement following a trial condemned as "unfair" by the United Nations.The 47-second clip has been viewed over 5,000 times since it was shared on

  • Game Recap: Nuggets 119, Hornets 105

    Nikola Jokic recorded 30 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Nuggets as they defeated the Hornets, 119-105, his 20th triple-double of the season and the 97th of his career. LaMelo Ball tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 39-18 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 15-43.

  • House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation

    As House Republicans took hold of the majority this year, they had planned to quickly pass a border bill that would allow the Homeland Security Secretary to turn away migrants at the border. But the bill hit a major snag: opposition from GOP moderates. The delay and disagreement highlights the challenge for House Republican leaders…

  • Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Hornets 119-105

    Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-leading 20th triple-double and the short-handed Denver Nuggets handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight defeat, 119-105 on Saturday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points and Bruce Brown and Michael Porter Jr. each had 14 for the Nuggets. Denver played without Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) and Jamaal Murray (knee inflammation), but outscored the Hornets 62-45 in the second half.

  • Why are YouTube and Twitter helping India block a damning documentary against its leader?

    Elon Musk, your Twitter is not helping democracy by blocking 'India: The Modi Question' documentary on violence against religious minorities.

  • Dem gov ‘absolutely’ blames feds for border crisis, but admits own policy ‘can be seen’ as attracting migrants

    Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs admitted that a policy of sending migrants where they want to go "can be seen" as attractive to migrants, but blames Washington for the border crisis.

  • Saboteurs in civilian clothes and hostages: Sandu reveals Russian plan uncovered by Ukraine

    Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, has confirmed that the Ukrainian side conveyed to her the Kremlin's plans to destabilise the situation in Moldova and that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, and the Balkans, were being prepared.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim ahead of poll

    An official of the ruling party claims that generals met a major opposition candidate.

  • Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions

    A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source.