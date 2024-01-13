Thousands march in London for Gaza 'day of action'

A supporter waves a Palestinian flag during the march in central London calling for a ceasfire in Gaza (HENRY NICHOLLS)

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched in central London on Saturday as part of a "global day of action" to oppose Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.

Around 1,700 police were on duty for the march, with major demonstrations taking place in London on most Saturdays since Israel began its war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

"We want to show the people of Palestine we are with them and to speak up against our government as well," 27-year-old health service worker Maleeha Ahmed, who was at the march with her family, told AFP.

"They are playing a very, very big role in allowing Israel to continue what they are doing and it's just not acceptable," she said.

Another marcher, Dipesh Kothar, 37, said it was "very frustrating to sit and watch the world do nothing".

"That's why we come out to show support for the Palestinian people and show our unhappiness with the governments around the world," he said.

Saturday's march holds particular significance given the UK's air strikes in Yemen this week against Huthi bases, after attacks by the Iran-backed militants on ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza.

Police warned protesters that they face arrest if they "intentionally push the limit" with placards and chants.

They also said that protesters must stick to the route specified and that the event must finish by 5.00 pm (1700 GMT).

The day of action, involving 30 countries, was called by the UK organising coalition comprising the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Friends of Al Aqsa and the Muslim Association of Britain.

"Millions of people will take to the streets across the world this Saturday, to demand a permanent ceasefire and a lasting political settlement for all Palestinians," said Kate Hudson, general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

"The UK government must end its support for Israel's brutal war in Gaza, and join the wider international community in condemning its war crimes," she said.

