Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo

2
Marco Aquino
·1 min read

By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government is under investigation for corruption.

Carrying the Andean nation's vertically striped red-white-red flag and signs with anti-government slogans, protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in the capital Lima.

Castillo has called those who oppose his government "reactionaries" and "the enemies of people".

Police with helmets and plastic shields launched several tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowds. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Castillo, who took office in July last year, has already survived two impeachment attempts. Opposition legislators are seeking a fresh trial against the president even though Congress recognized it would not gather sufficient votes.

"We see a government involved in corruption and Congress doesn't react," said Lucas Ghersi, a conservative lawyer who is one of the organizers of the march, called Peru Reacts.

In October, Peru's attorney general filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo with Congress that the right-wing opposition hopes will end in his removal from office.

Discontent has been rising in Peru. "I come for my children, for my grandchildren, because this government is becoming hell," said Maria del Pilar Blancas.

"They want us to become one more Venezuela," she said, referring to the South American neighbor that went into an economic freefall.

Similar protests were held in other cities across the country, including Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco and Trujillo, according to reports and images broadcast by local television channel Canal N.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Sebastian Castaneda in Lima; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A labor union representing about 4,900 rail workers said on Saturday that members narrowly ratified a tentative contract agreement with freight railroads in the United States. The union representing locomotive machinists, roadway mechanics, and facility maintenance personnel is the seventh of 12 to approve the deal, while two unions previously voted to reject the national deal announced in mid-September. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 19 said 59% of the membership voted and it was approved by 52% of voting members after an initial unsuccessful ratification attempt last month.

  • Iran admits to supplying Russia with military drones in war against Ukraine

    After repeatedly denying its involvement in the war in Ukraine, Iran admitted to supplying Russia with military drones. Despite the military aid, however, Russia is continuing to experience heavy losses on the battlefield. Holly Williams has more.

  • Lula transition team invites experts who helped stabilize Brazil economy in 1990s - sources

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's transition team has invited two economists, Persio Arida and Andre Lara Resende, who helped design the Real Plan that stabilized the economy in the 1990s, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday. The sources, who spoke on condition anonymity, added that another economist Guilherme Mello, who leads the team drafting economic proposals for Lula at the leftist Perseu Abramo think tank, was also invited to the transition group. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, won a runoff election last Sunday against President Jair Bolsonaro but he has been questioned for not providing details of his economic program.

  • Germany, other EU members plan to expand Iran sanctions -Der Spiegel

    Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday targeting individuals and institutions in the security sector as well as companies responsible for suppression in Iran, the magazine reported. Ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.

  • Two miners trapped underground in a South Korea mine for nine days survived on instant coffee: report

    Two men trapped in a South Korean mine for nine days said they survived by eating instant coffee powder and drinking water that fell from the ceiling.

  • Italy demands countries take responsibility for migrant rescue boats

    ROME (Reuters) -A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week waiting for permission from the new rightist government in Rome to dock. Two are flying the Norwegian flag and one is flying the German flag.

  • Elon Musk: A lot of people 'don't want to work' once they become wealthy

    The billionaire's remarks came during a surprise appearance at the annual Baron Investment Conference on Friday, the same day Twitter announced layoffs.

  • Vietnam to require 24-hour take-down for "false" social media content

    Vietnam's information minister said on Friday authorities had tightened regulations to deal with "false" content on social media platforms so that it must be taken down within 24 hours instead of 48 hours previously. The new rules will enshrine Vietnam's position as one of the world's most stringently controlled regimes for social media firms and will strengthen the ruling Communist Party's hand as it cracks down on "anti-state" activity. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung told parliament there was risk that "false news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely."

  • China to make 'substantial' COVID policy changes soon - ex-govt expert

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will make substantial changes to its "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy in coming months, a former Chinese disease control official told a conference hosted by Citi on Friday, according to a recording of the session heard by Reuters. Separately, three sources familiar with the matter said China may soon further shorten quarantine requirements for inbound travellers. Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention who has remained outspoken on China's COVID fight, said the conditions for China opening up were "accumulating", citing new vaccines and progress the country had made in antiviral drug research.

  • Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish groups in bid to join NATO

    Sweden's new government will distance itself from the Kurdish YPG militia as it tries to win Turkey's approval to join NATO, Sweden's foreign minister told Swedish Radio on Saturday. The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and its political branch PYD are considered by Turkey extensions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched an insurgency against Turkey in 1980 and is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

  • Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns

    Lawyers for a high school French teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student's pronouns argued before the Supreme Court of Virginia Friday that the school violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. An attorney for the school said the teacher violated the school's anti-discrimination policy. Peter Vlaming sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School after he was fired in 2018.

  • The 2023 BMW 7-Series and All-Electric i7 Are Almost Perfect

    For the most part, the luxury sedan segment is pretty conservative. Many offerings don’t take risks or really do anything daring. BMW is here to change that. If the 2023 7 Series doesn’t slap you in the face with its styling, the all-electric i7 will kick you in the backside with power — or coddle you with its attention to detail and luxuriousness. Any way you go about it, you’ll feel something for the new 7 Series.

  • Virginia's GOP governor shut down a hotline that parents could use to report 'critical race theory' complaints because not enough people were sending tips

    Concerns about CRT — which had been a flashpoint in the election that Republican Glenn Youngkin won — have dried up since January.

  • Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections

    Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. Many nations have become frustrated at the ability of Russia — and, to a lesser extent, China — to effectively veto proposals, as the rules of the group require it reach consensus before taking action.

  • Gareth Bale looked finished. Then he awoke to win MLS Cup, and just in time to terrify the USMNT

    Gareth Bale did Gareth Bale things and helped LAFC win its first MLS cup. The USMNT should be worried.

  • Jubilation shattered by gunfire: How attack on ex-Pakistani PM Khan unfolded

    Moments before Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg, a young man in the cheering crowd that lined the streets for a political protest spotted another man brandishing a pistol and raced at him to wrestle him down. Ibtesam, hailed as hero by Khan's supporters for his actions, didn't get there in time to prevent the man firing, but said he might have prevented a more deadly outcome on Thursday from what Khan's aides say was an assassination attempt. But nationwide protests that erupted on Friday after the attack point to more turmoil in a country with a history of deadly political violence as Khan's supporters push to get their leader, a former international cricket star turned politician who was ousted as premier in April, back into the top job.

  • Aubrey Plaza joked that her 'The White Lotus' costar Haley Lu Richardson 'stalked' her 'for years'

    For Interview Magazine's November issue, the costars discussed their random run-ins before working together on season 2 of HBO's "The White Lotus."

  • A 36-hour crowdfunding burst funded 60 armored personnel carriers vital for Ukraine's winter warfare

    Ukraine's Prytula Foundation raised $6.5 million from private donors in a crowdfunding campaign to buy 60 FV103 Spartans used by the British army.

  • The super-charged dollar just saw its steepest drop in over 2 years as rumors swirl about China's reopening

    So far in 2022, the dollar has climbed more than 16%, fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Here’s strong new evidence that a U.S. stock-market rally is coming soon

    It is based on a monthly survey in which investors are asked to guess the market’s direction the day after a 3% market decline. Low readings, in contrast, are bullish. This past summer the index got lower than 7% of all other monthly readings since Shiller began this survey in the 1990s.