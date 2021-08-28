Thousands march through streets of Washington DC
Many are calling on Congress for voting rights legislation.
Many are calling on Congress for voting rights legislation.
Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res
Oh, the irony of it all.
Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSeveral days before Breitbart News ran a story alleging a sexual affair between Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and a Chinese spy, the congressman’s top aide received an unusual email from a fellow Hill staffer.It was Buckley Carlson, a communications director for up-and-coming Republican Rep. Jim Banks and son of Tucker Carlson, arguably the most powerful person in right-wing media and one of Swalwell’s biggest antagonists.According to Swalwell co
Mary Trump, Donald Trump's estranged niece, told Insider that her uncle's considerable charisma had not been inherited by Ivanka, Eric, or Donald Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. had some strong feelings after President Joe Biden’s Thursday remarks on the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan, and his comments are evoking more sympathy than he’d probably hoped. Biden spoke at the White House on Thursday evening in wake of the news that explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport had killed at […]
A former Royal Marine who founded an animal shelter in Kabul is to leave with his pets in the next couple of hours - but has been forced to leave behind his Afghan staff.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez floated a high minimum number of refugee visas for Afghans fleeing their war-torn homeland — but said it is just a starting point.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was one of hundreds whose communications with the Trump administration was requested by the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon is heading towards complete collapse unless action is taken to remedy the crisis caused by its financial meltdown, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the state's most senior Sunni Muslim cleric, warned on Friday. The economic collapse that began in 2019 has plumbed new depths this month, leading to fuel shortages that have crippled even essential services and causing numerous security incidents involving scrambles for gasoline. The head of one of the main security agencies, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, ordered his officers to stand firm in the face of the crisis, saying it could be protracted and warning of the chaos that would ensue if the state collapsed.
Former President Donald Trump says he hasn't heard a peep from special counsel John Durham as he wraps up his yearslong investigation into the origins and conduct of the Russia inquiry.
Just three weeks after Biden issued a 60-day ban on evictions covering most of the US, the Supreme Court voted to overturn it.
State Department spokesman Ned Price says some Americans have changed their minds multiple times a day about leaving Afghanistan.
Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said that the attack "would not have happened if I were your president."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, which claims the self-ruled island. The passage comes amid a spike in military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows Chinese assault drills https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-says-military-drills-near-taiwan-were-response-provocations-2021-08-17 last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the island's southwest and southeast. The Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the Coast Guard cutter Munro, transited "through international waters in accordance with international law," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.
The Taliban is 'embarrassed heavily' by ISIS-K attack, 'overwhelmed,' girding for civil war, terrorism experts say
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was accused Saturday by a former spokesperson for Republican lawmakers of wanting to plunge the U.S. into the type of crisis currently gripping Afghanistan with his constant attacks on President Biden. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt” on Saturday, Kurt Bardella launched into a fiery tirade against McCarthy and other prominent conservatives who have chosen to forget the chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency. “This isn’t the tested leaders
States are using leftover stimulus funds to send their residents stimulus payments as more federal direct aid appears unlikely.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran.Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense of urgency about the significant progress Iran was making in its nuclear program, and Israel's new government conducted an Iran policy review prior to the visit.Stay on top of the
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are seeking to implement far-reaching rules about the algorithms technology companies use to recommend videos and other content, claiming authority over internet services that governments like the U.S. have struggled to regulate.The Cyberspace Administration of China unveiled a 30-point draft proposal for “algorithm recommendation management regulations” that would directly affect companies including ByteDance Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology.