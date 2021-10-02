Thousands march in support of abortion rights
The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday to demand protection of abortion rights across U.S. states. (Oct. 2)
Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with
Stephanie Grisham's new book describes Trump White House as "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks"
The Justice Department is asking a judge to block Texas’s SB 8, which deputizes private individuals to sue to enforce a six-week abortion ban.View Entire Post ›
Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations.
“It’s pretty sad if you ask me,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said when asked about the West Virginia senator's outline of a $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that he recently became the latest Democrat to have a too-close-for-comfort experience with urban crime.
Biden only looked honest next to Trump. We are finding out every day the consequences of judging someone by who they aren’t rather than who they are.
"There have to be consequences and she has to know that"
Much of what Kushner did in the White House was "completely irresponsible and against protocol," Grisham wrote in her tell-all memoir.
After reporters got leaked details of a caucus meeting, Rep. Jared Huffman said a member was trying to portray Democrats as in "disarray."
Jose Luis Magana/APThere’s a popular backhanded compliment about progressive lawmakers, that they’re great at messaging but just don’t understand legislating. After Thursday’s successful showdown with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that idea has been put to rest.Progressives can proudly claim that their unified show of strength, orchestrated by the Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, forced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to abandon a rushed vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrast
Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said the Biden administration seeks to "tax unrealized gains on inherited property" on its divine mission to appease the nation's "wokers."
It's about time we discussed some specifics in this reconciliation bill.
According to Stephanie Grisham's new book, Trump made the claim to Grisham in early 2020 as he was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment.
The Fox News personality's old comments come back to haunt him in the montage released by media watchdog Media Matters for America.
A trio of election analysts claimed they found faulty numbers in the Arizona Senate-hired contractors' hand recount of ballots cast in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
Alex WongLike bad breath, Corey Lewandowski keeps coming back, but he might have finally worn out his welcome in Trumpworld for good.According to allegations reported in Politico, the wife of a Republican donor claimed that Lewandowski “repeatedly touched her, including on her leg and buttocks, and spoke to her in sexually graphic terms” and “stalked” her throughout the evening. Oh yeah, he also “allegedly remarked on the size of his genitalia, described his sexual performance and showed [her] h
Sources told The Daily Beast that Powell, a far-right attorney, who attempted to overturn the 2020 election for Trump is being blanked his entourage.
Biden came down on the side of progressives who want to approve the social spending bill alongside an infrastructure package.