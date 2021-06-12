Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

  • People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of a Muslim family that was killed in what police call a hate-motivated attack in London, Ontario
  • People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of a Muslim family that was killed in what police call a hate-motivated attack in London, Ontario
  • People attend a vigil in memory of a Muslim family in Montreal
  • People attend a vigil in memory of a Muslim family in Montreal
  • People attend a vigil in memory of a Muslim family in Montreal
1 / 5

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of a Muslim family that was killed in what police call a hate-motivated attack in London, Ontario
Carlos Osorio
·1 min read

By Carlos Osorio

LONDON, Ontario (Reuters) - Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck last Sunday in an attack the police described as a hate crime.

The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out for an evening walk near their home. A fifth family member, a 9-year-old boy, survived.

People in London, Ontario marched about 7 kilometers (4.4 miles) from the spot where the family was struck down to a nearby mosque, the site close to where Veltman was arrested by police.

Some carried placards with messages reading 'Hate has no home here', 'Love over hate.' Similar events were held in other cities in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

"The best part was not just the numbers ... but the diversity of the people coming from every single community in London, coming together for this cause," said 19-year old college student Abdullah Al Jarad at the march.

The attack sparked outrage across Canada, with politicians from all sides condemning the crime, spurring growing calls to take action to curb hate crime and Islamophobia.

Veltman made a brief court appearance on Thursday and will return to court on Monday. He faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killings a "terrorist attack" and vowed to clamp down on far-right groups and online hate.

(Writing by Denny Thomas; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Nathaniel Veltman: Everything that we know about the alleged Muslim family killer

    Egg packer and ‘Christian’ was ‘broken’ by death of a family member before running down his victims, according to friends and colleagues

  • Questions Swirl After Powerful Lawyer’s Wife, Son Are Killed Amid Fatal Boat Party Probe

    via FacebookThree days after a South Carolina mother and son from a powerful legal family were shot dead outside a house on their 1,700-acre hunting estate, countless questions remain about the pair’s violent demise.Around 10 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of two dead bodies outside a rural home. There, officers found the remains of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52. According to local news outlet the Is

  • Trump Reminds Us That He Trusts Vladimir Putin More Than U.S. Intelligence

    One Twitter user said: "Good to be reminded about how much this guy sucks."

  • US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly. Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Nearly 3.5 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of May 29, down by 258,000 from 3.8 million the week before.

  • Canada truck attack: Loved ones describe family as 'the best among us'

    A Canadian city is mourning the loss of a beloved family after an allegedly race-motivated attack.

  • 50% of Indian Americans experienced discrimination in past year, study finds

    The survey detailed the experiences of Indians in the U.S. across ages and immigration statuses, from new arrivals to born citizens.

  • Modesto police officer arrested on domestic violence charges, department says

    A Modesto Police Department officer was arrested on domestic violence charges, the department announced Friday. Modesto police received a report Thursday around 5:30 p.m. about an off-duty domestic dispute involving one of its officers. The caller also told police that the incident happened several days before, and it had turned physical, which resulted in a physical injury to the officer's spouse, police said. Officer Daniel Phillips, a 15-year veteran of the department, was arrested for felony domestic violence after the investigation. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Safety Center on Friday morning, police said.

  • Was Bitcoin Miami a COVID Superspreader Event? Too Early to Say

    The plural of anecdote is not data.

  • Police: Woman grazed in neck during shooting at NYC basketball court

    According to police, a 25-year-old woman, who was apparently an innocent bystander, was grazed by a bullet when shots rang out at a basketball court in Harlem.

  • Paul Murdaugh may have been killer’s target, sources say. Where the case stands

    That’s one of the theories investigators are pursuing in the deaths of Paul Murdaugh and his mother.

  • Son of Pakistani Immigrants Becomes the First Muslim American Federal Judge in US History

    A Pakistani American has just become the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history after the Senate confirmed him as a district judge for the District of New Jersey on Thursday. About the judge: Zahid Quraishi, 46, a son of Pakistani immigrants, earned the judicial seat following a Senate vote of 81-16, NBC reported. Quraishi was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey.

  • UFC 263 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

    Check out the results from the official UFC 263 fighter weigh-ins, featuring Adesanya vs. Vettori and Figueiredo vs. Moreno title fights.

  • Pan-African Parliament: Punches, kicks and death threats

    MPs brawled after failing to agree on a new president, showing how elusive political unity remains.

  • 13 things you probably didn't know about Chris Evans

    Most people know Chris Evans played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also tap dances and has an Avengers tattoo.

  • China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

    Police in China arrested over 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds from telephone and Internet scams in a recent crackdown, the Ministry of Public Security said. The arrests came as authorities in China step up their crackdown on cryptocurrency trading. Last month, three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services, and the State Council, China's cabinet, vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading.

  • China’s Buying So Much Corn That Its Ports Are Getting Clogged

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s embarked on a record corn-buying spree this year and some vessels have been delayed for as long as a month outside southern ports because of congestion, incurring hefty demurrage fees.At least two ships laden with U.S. corn had been waiting for weeks before eventually moving to berth on Thursday, according to Bloomberg vessel-tracking data. The Priscilla carrying

  • Kid reporters grill 'Luca' star Jacob Tremblay on speaking Canadian, collecting paychecks and playing a sea monster

    In our new episode of "Kid Gloves," kid interviewers Lyla and Luna talk to "Luca" star Jacob Tremblay. They want to know what it's like being a 13-year-old movie star.

  • Exclusive: US has left Afghanistan with no hope of fighting Taliban, says 'Butcher of Kabul'

    He gained the nickname 'the Butcher of Kabul' by raining down rockets on the Afghan capital in the early 1990s. But Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a notorious warlord who has twice served as prime minister, is now warning that the 'irresponsible' American withdrawal is leaving behind a government unable to fight off the Taliban. In an interview with the Telegraph at his office near the Afghan parliament, he said: “The Americans are withdrawing with an urgency, and I might add irresponsibly, and they are l

  • Canada police broke law with facial recognition software, regulator finds

    (Reuters) -The Canadian federal police force broke the law when it used controversial facial recognition software, the country's top privacy regulator found in a report released on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) initially denied that it used Clearview AI, a U.S.-based facial recognition software that cross-references photos with a database of photos posted to social media. Clearview AI became the subject of privacy investigations in countries around the world after revelations that it scraped data from sites such as Facebook and Instagram to build a database of billions of faces.

  • Kim Kardashian reveals she failed baby bar again amid Kanye West divorce

    In the highly anticipated finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she failed the baby bar again amid her divorce to rapper Kanye West. As theGrio previously reported, Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer has been filled with some natural speed bumps. While filming the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and going through a very public divorce from her husband, Kanye West, the reality TV star was in the process of taking the “baby bar” exam.