Thousands in Maritimes without power Sunday morning

Officials in the Yarmouth area reminded residents to not drive through deep water as storm surge caused flooding on some roadways. (Yarmouth County Regional Emergency Management/Facebook - image credit)

Thousands in the Maritimes are without power on Sunday morning after a messy storm system swept across the region.

Environment Canada has lifted all weather alerts for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. There were wind warnings across the region and a risk of storm surge in coastal areas.

Nova Scotia Power's outage map showed that about 3,700 customers were in the dark around 8 a.m on Sunday. The power utility says high winds knocked out power to over 1,600 homes in the Middle Musquodoboit area — which is the largest outage in the province.

Around 1,200 are without power in parts of New Brunswick, according to the provincial utility. The largest outage is affecting about 800 customers in the Oromocto area.

Maritime Electric is reporting about 300 customers are without power in P.E.I.

Ferry cancellations

Bay Ferries has cancelled crossings from Digby and Saint John, N.B., on Sunday. The Saint John departure scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday is also cancelled.

Service is expected to resume with the 4 p.m. departure from Digby on Monday.

Marine Atlantic has also announced potential delays for Sunday crossings due to adverse weather conditions.

On Saturday, The sailing from North Sydney, N.S., at 11:15 p.m. and the sailing from Port aux Basques, N.L., at 11:30 p.m. were cancelled. Customers with reservations will be rescheduled to the first available crossing and sent a notification.

MORE TOP STORIES