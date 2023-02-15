Thousands of Mass. households face 'cliff' in March as federal SNAP aid ends

Additional federal assistance allotted to the neediest in Massachusetts ends for 642,000 households in 15 days, on March 2.

Overall, Massachusetts stands to lose $90 million a month paid directly to the state’s neediest households. Massachusetts receives $306 million a month from the federal government, roughly $3 billion a year. The loss of the emergency supplemental assistances to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries will lower Massachusetts' share to $2.4-$2.5 billion a year.

Anti-hunger, anti-poverty agencies are calling the looming drop in federal funds “a cliff.” To prevent disaster, the state agencies and grassroots organizations are urging legislators to support and pass Gov. Maura Healey’s supplemental budget filed at the end of January.

What's in supplemental budget?

The $282 million spending package would allocate $130 million to serve as an “off-ramp” for households that will be losing the additional federal funds authorized during the COVID-19 pandemic for families already receiving SNAP benefits.

The “off-ramp” benefits would last for three months and total about 40% of the $90 to $95 of extra money paid to families.

Another $65 million would be allocated to fund the universal school meals program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all public school students with no eligibility requirements. The program saves participating families $1,200 a year per child.

Launched in 2021 with federal funds, Massachusetts is one of five states that opted to continue the universal meal program when Washington decided to cut funding. Now 80,000 youngsters attending public schools participate in the program, which is due to run out of money late in March.

State legislators allocated $110 million to extend the program through the end of the 2022-23 academic year in the last budget cycle. Some advocates hope the state will codify it as an expected annual expense and a line item in the budget.

Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, said she had met with the Worcester County schools superintendents recently and all expressed a desire for the universal school meal program to continue.

“We have support there,” Gobi said.

1 in 7 residents affected

“This is a critical cliff,” said Vicky Negus of the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute. The loss of federal revenue affects one in seven Massachusetts residents. She believes the loss of funding would put enormous pressure on Massachusetts families already facing inflationary prices, a 12% increase in food costs in the last five years, increases in housing costs, utility bills and the loss of health care insurance.

The federal edict that prohibited terminating health insurance benefits during the pandemic has expired and now 2.3 million MassHealth members must reapply for benefits starting April 1. The reapplication process will continue through the course of the year.

Worcester County Food Bank's Jean McMurray in a file photo.

Jean McMurray, CEO of the Worcester County Food Bank, said her organization is committed to distributing as much food as possible but pointed out that for the cost of each meal supplied by a food pantry, SNAP benefits provide nine meals.

“Direct payments to people increase their purchasing power in local supermarkets and increases their food choices to fit with cultural and dietary preferences,” McMurray said.

In Worcester, fed funds reduced pressure

In Worcester, as in most of Massachusetts, the pandemic saw an increase in the number of households turning to local aid organizations for help. In Worcester, it was a 17% increase in the number of households. However, with the additional federal funds allocated to SNAP, as well as child tax credit payments, the numbers decreased in 2021.

That dip has reversed. From a low in 2021 of 2,900 households served a month in 2021, the food bank has seen an increase to 3,600 households in 2022.

“We need good public policies to address the needs of Massachusetts residents,” McMurray said.

James Davis, representing Rep. Dan Donahue, D-Worcester, questioned whether the state should look to Chelsea and Cambridge, communities that have instituted direct cash payments to needy families.

“Direct cash payments were extremely helpful to the families,” Davis said, adding that many who received the assistance had no direct access to the state and federal assistance programs. The lack of access could have been cultural, lack of the necessary technology or fueled by shame and stigma of applying for help.

Moving away from means testing and offering more universal programs similar to the school meals program is a way to erase the shame and stigma associated with asking for governmental assistance.

Who can help?

Massachusetts food banks and food pantries are all poised to help with the "unwinding" process and the loss of funding. The first stop is Mass.gov, which has a dedicated page titled "How to Find a Food Bank" and lists them by phone number and website. The page includes a link to the Project Bread food source hotline, as well as information on reaching the Department of Transitional Assistance. In Eastern Massachusetts, residents can access the Greater Boston Food Bank; in Central Massachusetts the Worcester County Food Bank; in Western Massachusetts The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts; and in Northeastern Massachusetts the Merrimack Valley Food Bank.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: With federal funds ending, Mass. agencies warn families will go hungry