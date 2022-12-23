Hundreds of MLGW customers without power as winter storm moves through Mid-South

Thousands of customers are without power Thursday as a winter storm moves through the Mid-South, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Weather.

As of 9:08 p.m., 43 outages have affected 368 customers.

As of 8:59 p.m., 58 outages have affected 4,712 customers.

As of 7:32 p.m., 73 outages have affected 4,685 customers.

As of 6:26 p.m., 57 outages have affected 5,261 customers.

As of 6:20 p.m., 60 outages have affected 5,282 customers.

As of 6:11 p.m., 61 outages have affected 8,299 customers.

As of 6:04 p.m., 97 outages have affected 4,863 customers.

As of 5:52 p.m., 86 outages have affected 4,661 customers.





