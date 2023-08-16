Thousands more to be dragged into highest tax band in £1.1bn stealth raid

An extra 10,000 higher earners will be dragged into the top tax band because of rising wages, economists say.

Some 310,000 higher earners will be pushed into the 45p tax bracket next year, forking out an extra £1.1bn in tax, according to The Centre for Economics and Business Research.

This is 10,000 more taxpayers than currently forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility and a £300m rise in projected revenue.

Economists said official forecasts had underestimated the “fiscal drag” effect of frozen tax thresholds and wage growth, which hit 7.8pc in the three months to June – outpacing inflation for the first time in nearly two years.

The number of people paying the highest rate of tax is already on track to almost double in a matter of years by April 2024 to 862,00, up from 433,000 in 2020-21.

Once reserved for society’s richest, the 45pc tax rate is now catching a larger portion of the population.

Since former Prime Minister Gordon Brown introduced the additional rate, which came into effect in April 2010, the number of individuals paying the top rate of tax has increased fourfold, up from 236,000.

The number of additional rate taxpayers is almost at one million

The Government then cut the additional rate threshold from £150,000 to £125,140 in April, dragging hundreds of thousands more into the net.

According to the government watchdog’s own estimates, the cut will create 300,000 new additional rate taxpayers and raise an extra £800m in 2024-25.

But economists now say these estimates are too conservative as wage growth surpasses inflation.

The OBR has said inflation will fall sharply to 0.9pc next year, while average wage growth will ease to 1.8pc.

Pushpin Singh of the CEBR said the budget watchdog is underestimating how many taxpayers will be caught.

He said: “This stickier inflation is likely to translate into heightened wage growth.

“Consequently, our projections for average earnings growth, at the time of producing the figures, of 4.4pc for the 2024 calendar year is much higher than the OBR’s forecasts of 1.8pc.”

Critical labour shortages are one reason why wages are rising faster than expected.

With 2.6 million off work with long-term sickness, experts say these shortages are unlikely to ease up any time soon.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak first announced the freeze to tax thresholds in 2021 and has since extended that freeze until 2028. The stealth tax said has fuelled a 39pc jump in payment of taxes on income and wealth, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, comparing data from the first quarter of this year with the last months of 2019.

John O’Connell of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a pressure group, said working people are being increasingly pummelled by “stealth taxes”.

He said: “Frozen income tax thresholds are dragging more and more hardworking Brits into paying tax rates designed for a wealthier few.

“The Government should give taxpayers a break and increase thresholds in line with inflation.”

