Thousands more families to lose inheritance tax break on homes

Five years ago just 2,200 families were stung by a shock inheritance tax bill after falling foul of a little-known rule.

The law dictates that any estate worth more than £2m starts to lose a tax break on the family home.

However, the number of estates worth over £2m that stand to lose the valuable exemption is set to rise to well over 5,000 by 2028, thanks to surging property values and the Government’s decision to keep inheritance tax thresholds frozen.

It comes as The Telegraph is calling on the Government to scrap inheritance tax ahead of the next general election.

Annual revenue from death duties has doubled in the last decade to hit over £7bn as more and more families have been forced to pay the 40pc charge due to soaring asset prices and frozen tax thresholds.

Inheritance tax only impacts those who die with estates worth more than the nil-rate band of £325,000.

But this allowance has not been uprated since 2009, despite rocketing house prices and rising inflation, which means the number of families paying the divisive tax is on the rise.

Homeowners who pass their main property on to their children benefit from an additional £175,000 allowance – also frozen – called the residence nil-rate band.

This means married couples and civil partners can together pass on up to £1m completely free of inheritance tax.

However, few people realise that some wealthier couples do not qualify for the full tax relief. If a person’s estate is worth more than £2m at death, then the residence-nil-rate band begins to shrink.

If a couple’s estate is large enough, then both partners will lose their nil-rate bands, potentially costing them an extra £140,000 in tax.

By 2028, the number of families impacted by this complex rule per year will hit 5,400 while the thresholds remain frozen, according to analysis from investment firm Quilter.

In total, more than 20,000 could face unexpected tax bills across this period.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how this complex rule works – and what those affected can do to avoid an unexpected inheritance tax bill.

The disappearance of the family home allowance

Once an estate is worth £2m, you start to lose the £175,000 tax-free allowance that you can use if one of your direct descendants inherits your main home.

The residence nil-rate band was introduced in 2017 by former chancellor George Osborne as house prices soared, dragging thousands of families into the inheritance tax net whose main asset was their home.

Shaun Moore, of Quilter, said that the allowance aims “to make it easier” for individuals to pass their family home on to their descendants without a hefty tax bill.

“However, despite this well-intentioned goal, the residence nil-rate band is often seen as fiendishly complicated and has the potential to catch many people out,” he added.

One of the most confusing parts of the residence nil-rate band is the fact that at a certain point the allowance begins to taper.

Once the total value of the estate exceeds £2m, the residence nil-rate band reduces by £1 for every £2 over the threshold. This continues until the band is reduced to zero.

For many couples the residence nil-rate band will be wiped away entirely once the estate is worth more than £2.7m.

This is because the first spouse will usually leave everything to the surviving spouse, so the residence nil-rate band is unused, which means they have £350,000 worth of residence nil-rate band.

Preserving the bands could therefore save a family £140,000 (40pc of £350,000).

How to get around the £2m cliff edge

The main strategy for avoiding the £2m cliff edge is gifting during your lifetime.

You can make gifts as large as you like without worrying about inheritance tax provided you survive them by seven years. These are called Potentially Exempt Transfers (Pets).

This will reduce the size of your estate, thereby restoring the residence nil-rate band.

Ian Dyall, of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said: “For every £1 you can reduce the estate by in that £2m to £2.7m band, you effectively save 60pc inheritance tax (provided the gift is either exempt or the donor lives seven years) i.e. tax on the gift itself plus restoration of 50pc of residence nil-rate band.”

However, even if you make a gift just before you die, there is still an inheritance tax saving.

Although the gift itself will be treated as a failed Pet and is still liable for inheritance tax, it still reduces the size of the estate and therefore some of the residence nil-rate band may be reinstated.

Mr Dyall said those with pensionable earnings may want to consider maximising their contribution to reduce the size of their estate: “Pensions are not part of the estate for inheritance tax so help preserve the residence nil-rate band.”

Shaun Robson, of investment firm Killik & Co, said that although the aim is to reduce the taxable estate below the £2m threshold, it is important that people trying to do this “consider their own needs throughout their lifetimes” and ensure they have enough income or capital to maintain their current lifestyle.

Tricks that will not work

If you are trying to bring your estate down below the £2m threshold, it is important to remember these two tactics will not help:

Investing in assets that qualify for inheritance tax relief, such as farmland or unlisted shares. These assets still count as part of the estate.

Making gifts on death to exempt beneficiaries such as charities and political parties. These gifts will not reduce the size of the estate.

