Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

·2 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early Friday, during an overnight battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

In heat wave conditions, the blaze tore through forest areas 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital, destroying more homes. Ground crews of several hundred firefighters dug fire breaks and hosed the flames.

Traffic was halted on the country's main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece, as crews tried to use the road as a barrier to stop the flames advancing before water-dropping planes could resume at first light. But sparks and burning pine cones carried the fire across the highway at several points.

Several firefighters and volunteers were hospitalized with burns, health officials said.

“We are going through the 10th day of a major heat wave affecting our entire country, the worst heat wave in terms of intensity and duration of the last 30 years,” Fire Service Brig. Gen. Aristotelis Papadopoulos said.

Nearly 60 villages and settlements were evacuated Thursday and early Friday across southern Greece, with weather conditions expected to worsen.

Fires were raging on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, and at multiple locations in the southern Peloponnese region where a blaze was stopped before reaching monuments at Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

A summer palace outside Athens once used by the former Greek royal family was also spared.

Fire crews and water-dropping planes and helicopters from five European countries were due to arrive Friday and through the weekend as the European Union stepped up support to fire-hit countries in southeast Europe. The heat wave also has fueled deadly fires in Turkey and across the region.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Athens wakes as wildfires burn through the night

    More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, assisted by nine helicopters, seven aircraft and hundreds of police in a densely vegetated area in the suburbs of Varympopi and Adames, some 20 km north of central Athens.Temperatures of more than 104 Fahrenheit and winds have fanned wildfires in different areas of Greece in recent days. On Tuesday, some places recorded temperatures of over 115 Fahrenheit.The blaze north of Athens had three main fronts at the suburbs of Varympopi, Adames and Thrakomakedones, scorching homes and cars and forcing residents to flee.On Wednesday morning, helicopters dropped water to try and contain fires spreading near an industrial area outside Athens.Europe is grappling with a summer of extreme weather, from heavy flooding in the north to the severe heatwaves and fires that have engulfed several areas in the Mediterranean region.

  • Fire that reached Turkish power plant contained, others burn

    A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours, officials and media reports said. Strong winds drove the fire toward the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province late Wednesday, prompting evacuations from the nearby seaside resort of Oren. Turkey's worst wildfires in decades have raged for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting strong winds.

  • Wildfires roar back to life near Athens as heat fans flames

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Wildfires north of Athens leapt back to life on Thursday as searing conditions persisted and emergency crews battled blazes across Greece for a third day running. Red flames and sparks glowed in the night on the outskirts of the Greek capital, residents fled suburbs, asylum seekers were evacuated and authorities warned of more blazes on Friday as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) and gale force winds were expected. Twelve people were taken to hospital including two volunteer firefighters who were treated for burns in intensive care, health officials said.

  • Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it?

    The State Department said Wednesday it’s looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan. In a notice filed in the Federal Register, the department said it could find no trace of the bottle’s whereabouts and that there is an “ongoing inquiry” into what happened to the booze. Recipients have the option of turning gifts of a certain value over to the National Archives or another government entity or purchasing them for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their value.

  • Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep

    Karen Colby thought she could make it through an unprecedented Pacific Northwest heat wave with a little help from her neighbor, who dribbled cold water on her head and visited every hour to wrap frozen towels around her neck. “We did everything right and she survived — and then we had that stupid heat wave and that almost took her life," Aslin said. The record-smashing heat that swept through cities from Portland to Vancouver, British Columbia, at the end of June silently killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who could not leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers.

  • Jen Psaki delivers ‘epic response’ to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy

    ‘More Psaki perfection,’ reads response to President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary comments to the Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

  • Milwaukee authorities link nearly 500 COVID-19 cases to crowds watching Bucks' title run

    The Deer District might have been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

    The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see tr

  • Fire engulfs California town, businesses turn to ashes

    A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes and crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.

  • Five died from lightning 70 years ago near Darby, Idaho. Here’s how to stay safe.

    “The next thing I remember is that I was lying face down in pine needles,” one lightning strike survivor said.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • Video shows the Dixie Fire tearing through historic California town

    The Dixie Fire, the sixth-largest wildfire in California history, has burned more than 320,000 acres and destroyed much of Greenville.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • The World Has Been On Fire For the Past Month. Here's What It Looks Like

    Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history

  • NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast, slightly increasing expectations for the number of named storms and powerful hurricanes. Why it matters: With the U.S. already reeling from extreme heat and wildfires, disaster response agencies are overstretched. A particularly destructive and active hurricane season could overwhelm some of its response capacity. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

    Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

  • Hawaii's Big Island was scorched by a record-setting wildfire that burned over 40,000 acres

    "It's the biggest [fire] we've ever had on this island," Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said, according to the Associated Press.

  • As climate change hurts other states, Kentucky must prepare as climate refugee zone.

    Op-Ed: As fires burn and sea levels rise in other states, Kentucky needs to prepare to become a climate refugee state in future decades, writes Tom Kimmerer.