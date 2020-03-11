Thousands of Muslims scared and living in tents after Delhi violence

It started on February 24, the eve of President Donald Trump's visit to India, when supporters of a controversial new citizenship law, seen by many as discriminatory against the country's minority Muslim population, clashed with people protesting against it.

The clashes erupted after at least one Hindu politician warned India's police in a public address that if they didn't break up the protests against the new law, he and others would do it for them. Mobs of people armed with iron rods, sticks, Molotov cocktails and homemade guns ransacked several neighborhoods, killing people, setting houses, shops and cars on fire.

Two weeks later, more than 5,000 Muslims find themselves living in at least three makeshift camps. The clusters of tents are overcrowded and lacking some basic amenities for sanitation and hygiene — a dangerous situation amid a global coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city of almost 19 million.

relief-camp-generic-1.jpg More

Muslims displaced from their homes in Delhi, India, rest at a makeshift camp set up in the capital city's predominantly Muslim Mustafabad neighborhood, March 9, 2020. CBS/Arshad R. Zargar

More than 1,500 people, mostly from the Shiv Vihar area in Delhi, which saw some of the worst violence, are now living in the Mustafabad camp alone.

"The future looks so bleak"

"I can never go back to that house again," Khadija Khatoon, 30, who escaped the violence in Shiv Vihar, told CBS News. Her 18-month-old daughter Sajida was lying next to her, with a bandage on her back, as she spoke.

"When I saw mobs setting houses on fire, we locked our front door and went to our rooftop to save ourselves. There, a spark of fire hit my daughter on the back… she cried in immense pain but I couldn't do anything at that moment," Khatoon recalled. "I remember the scene vividly, it still haunts me."

Her family managed to jump onto the roof of an adjacent house to escape the rioters.

graveyard-2.jpg More

Residents at a camp for internally displaced Muslims in India's capital bury Aas Mohammad, 26, whose body lay unidentified for a week after it was discovered in a drainage ditch following violent religious clashes in the city, on March 9, 2020. Arshad R. Zargar

Many people have been reported missing. Police have recovered at least 11 decomposed bodies from drains over the last two weeks, and there's fear that more may have met the same fate. Silence fell over the Mustafabad camp Monday as the body of Aas Mohammad, 26, was lowered into the newest hole in a graveyard dotted with at least a dozen fresh graves.

"I am worried for my children," said Khatoon caressing her daughter. "I don't want them to face what we have faced. Home seems to be a distant dream now… the future looks so bleak."

The government has started giving compensation to the families of those killed and injured. But rehabilitation is a long process. Many families aren't ready to go back and rebuild their homes in neighborhoods with mixed Hindu and Muslim populations, like Shiv Vihar. They say they'd rather move permanently to Muslim-majority areas like Mustafabad.

dilshad-at-relief-camp-1.jpg More