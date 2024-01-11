Thousands of Ohio workers owed over $1.7M in back pay; Here’s how to get your money

A new online tool has been created to help workers claim back wages they may be owed.

In Ohio, more than 4,200 workers are owed more than $1.7 million in unclaimed money recovered by the U.S. Department of Labor. That money can only be held by the Wage and Hour Division for three years before it has to be turned over to the Department of the Treasury.

A “significant portion” of the money remains unclaimed because the workers the money is owed to cannot be located.

To combat that, the agency has developed Workers Owed Wages (WOW), an online search tool that allows workers to enter information to find out if there are any back wages being held on their behalf, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Labor.

You can access the WOW system here.