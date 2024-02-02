Thousands of Oklahomans to lose federal discount on internet service: What to know

The final day to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program is Feb. 7 before the program is projected to end in April.

There were about 23 million households across the nation enrolled in the broadband discount program as of Jan. 29. This includes 323,955 tribal households.

Here's everything we know about the program and how Oklahomans will be affected by its projected demise.

What is the Affordable Connectivity Program?

Launched in December 2021, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a program from the Federal Communications Commission that provides a discount for internet services. The program was established in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which appropriated $14.2 billion for ACP.

Eligible households receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

How many Oklahomans are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program?

As of Monday, 348,906 Oklahomans were enrolled in the program. Oklahoma County had 70,149 subscribers as of Jan. 1. Tulsa County had 78,237, and Cleveland County had 16,338.

Will the Affordable Connectivity Program end?

In October, the Biden-Harris Administration requested $6 billion from Congress to extend funding for ACP through the end of 2024.

Early this month, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel sent a letter to congressional leadership outlining the next steps the commission is expected to take if Congress doesn't extend the program.

These steps include offering ACP providers guidance on the timing and requirements for notifying participating households about the program's end, announcing a date to end ACP enrollment and formally determining the program's end date.

"In summary, the ACP is in jeopardy and, absent additional funding, we could lose the significant progress this program has made towards closing the digital divide," Rosenworcel wrote in the letter. "Yet we have come too far with the ACP to turn back. Accordingly, the Commission stands ready to assist Congress with any efforts to fully fund the ACP into the future."

What happens when the Affordable Connectivity Program loses funding?

Oklahomans enrolled in ACP will no longer receive the monthly internet discount after the program ends.

When it ends, subscribers should contact their internet company with questions about how their monthly bill will be affected, and visit GetInternet.gov for updates regarding their ACP benefit.

Another way to receive a discount on your internet bill

Those who receive ACP benefits may qualify for the Lifeline program, which is part of the Universal Service Fund that provides a monthly discount on phone and internet services for low-income consumers.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Affordable internet funding program: Federal discount ending