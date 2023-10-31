Thousands ordered to evacuate in Southern California after wildfire erupts

Thousands of residents in Southern California were ordered to evacuate after a wildfire tore through the rural land southeast of Los Angeles on Monday.

The wildfire, dubbed the Highland Fire, broke out shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday in the dry hills in the Aguanga area of Riverside County in southern California, according to the county fire department.

The fire had spread across at least 2,200 acres of land with 0 percent of it contained as of Tuesday morning, the department said.

Evacuations were ordered starting Monday for an estimated 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents, fire spokesman Jeff LaRusso told The Associated Press on Monday night.

LaRusso said the fire destroyed three buildings and damaged six others, though it wasn’t clear if any were homes, according to the AP. No injuries were reported.

More than 300 firefighters were called to combat the flames, the department said.

The wildfire was fueled by Santa Ana winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour that pushed flames and embers through grass and brush that were dried out by recent winds and low humidity, LaRusso said.

While the region is lightly populated, there are horse ranches and a large mobile home site in the area, he added.

The Santa Ana winds are dry, dust-bearing winds that often come to the Pacific Coast from inland desert regions and have prompted massive fires in California over the years.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for several areas near and around San Bernardino and Riverside County through 8 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, warning of winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be felt in the foothills and adjacent valleys, the weather service said.

Residents are advised to secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.