Thousands of Osceola County students will be forced to switch schools due to new redistricting map

Daryl Matthews
·1 min read

On Tuesday, the Osceola County School Board passed two motions that will change the current redistricting map for over 2,000 students.

The board said two new K-8 schools will open in August 2024, although they did not specify what the schools would be name.

The goal of redistricting is to readjust the population between the schools to make it nearly equal in population.

K-8 School “BB” will be located at 4090 Golden Knight Boulevard in Kissimmee, and K-8 School “CC” at 3175 Voyager Avenue in St. Cloud, right next to a proposed battery plant.

The board covered two different plans that would tell which students from each school would be moved to either of the schools.

Plan #1 K-8 School “BB”

  • Central Ave Elementary

  • Island Village Elementary

  • Flora Ridge Elementary

  • Reedy Creek Elementary

  • Sunrise Elementary

  • Horizon Middle School

  • Kissimmee Middle School

Plan #2 K-8 School “CC”

  • Harmony Middle School

  • Harmony Community School

  • Hickory Tree Elementary

  • Norrosesse Middle School

  • Norrosesse Elementary School

The district projects that both schools will have over a thousand students when the school opens its doors.

The district also said for both plans, rising 4th and 7th-grade students will have the choice to remain at their current schools provided they fill out an application and self-transportation.

