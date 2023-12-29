Thousands pack into southern Gaza amid intensifying combat: Live updates

Amid intense bombardment and evacuation orders, tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled into Rafah, Gaza's southernmost area, as the Israeli military expands its operations in the region and citizens increasingly face dire living conditions.

According to the United Nations' humanitarian affairs office, at least 100,000 people seeking to be spared from bombardment have escaped into Rafah over the past few days. As of Dec. 20, there were more than 12,000 people per 0.6 miles, making Rafah the most densely populated area in the Gaza Strip.

“People are using any empty space to build shacks,” Juliette Touma, director of communications at UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, told the Associated Press. “Some are sleeping in their cars, and others are sleeping in the open.”

Last week, a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification global initiative said the entire population of Gaza faces acute hunger. Nearly one in four households are experiencing the most catastrophic phase of hunger, which is described as an “extreme lack of food, leading to starvation, alarmingly high acute malnutrition rates among children under five, and significant excess mortality,” according to the U.N.

An estimated 1.9 million people, about 85% of the population, have been displaced across the besieged enclave, some multiple times, the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs office said. Areas designated safe zones by the Israeli military, including Rafah, have continuously been bombarded by airstrikes.

On Thursday, an airstrike hit a residential building in Rafah where Palestinian civilians were sheltering, killing at least 23 people, according to the media office of the nearby Al-Kuwaiti Hospital.

Since the start of the war, more than 21,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. About 70% of those killed were reported to be women and children. More than 53,000 Palestinians have been injured and thousands more remain missing, many believed to be under rubble, according to the Health Ministry, which does not different between the deaths of militants and civilians.

About 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed and 240 people were taken hostage in Hamas' incursion into border communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7. About 130 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza. Since the start of Israel's ground invasion, 168 troops have been killed, according to the military.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Developments:

∎ The World Food Programme (WFP) expected on Friday to continue a large-scale distribution of food for 10,000 displaced families in makeshift camps throughout Rafah. Parcels being distributed were intended to cover a family's food needs for 10 days. About 45% of people targeted for assistance were reached on Thursday.

∎ At least 83 children have been killed in the West Bank over the last three months, marking this year as the deadliest on record for children in the region, according to UNICEF. "As the world watches on in horror at the situation in the Gaza Strip, children in the West Bank are experiencing a nightmare of their own. Living with a near-constant feeling of fear and grief is, sadly, all-too-common for children affected," Adele Khodr, UNICEF's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

∎ Israeli strikes late Thursday and early Friday hit the Damascus airport and Syrian military sites, according to the AP, which cited state media and an opposition-linked war monitor.

Biden reacts to death of U.S. hostage killed by Hamas

President Joe Biden said he and the first lady were “devastated” to learn an American citizen believed to be a hostage in Gaza had actually died in the Oct. 7 attacks by militants.

The death of New York native Judih Weinstein, a 70-year-old citizen of the U.S., Israel and Canada, was announced Thursday by Kibbutz Nir Oz. Less than a week before, the kibbutz had said her husband, Gad Haggai, 73, was also killed in the Hamas rampage that started the war. Their bodies have not been returned.

“I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me,” Biden said in a statement. “They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal.”

Weinstein was a mother of four and grandmother of seven. She and her husband were attacked while out on an early-morning walk, but she managed to call emergency services and report they'd been shot, and also sent a message to her family.

“Judy dedicated her life to serving others, spending years teaching English and using her passions for poetry, puppeteering and mindfulness to empower children of all backgrounds,” her family said in a statement. “She will be remembered for her compassion, her peaceful nature and the creative life she built with her husband.”

Contributing: Associated Press; John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Thousands stream into southern Gaza