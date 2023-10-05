San Francisco prepares for Sen. Dianne Feinstein final farewell
Preparations are well underway as the City of San Francisco gets ready to say its final goodbye to Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress are expected to attend the service at City Hall.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing California Democrat and oldest-sitting U.S. senator, died Thursday night at the age of 90.
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
