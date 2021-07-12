Thousands of people flood streets near Little Havana to support protesters in Cuba

Monique O. Madan
·3 min read

About 5,000 people erupted in protest around the Little Havana area Sunday night in support of protests in Cuba calling for the end of Cuba’s communist government amid shortages of food, basic necessities and vaccines.

Miami’s demonstration outside the Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana — which began as a caravan across the city — was a show of support for the many unprecedented protests Sunday in cities and towns across Cuba, where people demanded freedom and called for the end of the communist dictatorship on the island.

“The Cuban people are on the streets, so Miami will too,” thousands of demonstrators, draped in Cuban flags, chanted as others banged on pots and pans.

“This moment is historic. That hasn’t happened in decades. Today the Cuban people have demonstrated that they want change and they want it now,” said Alexander Otaola, a Cuban-American social media influencer and political activist.

Thousands of people showed up Sunday on Southwest Eighth Street near Versailles Restaurant in support of anti-government protests in Cuba.
Thousands of people showed up Sunday on Southwest Eighth Street near Versailles Restaurant in support of anti-government protests in Cuba.

Miami police shut down Southwest Eighth Street from 32nd Avenue to 37th Avenue as the crowds multiplied. Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo told the Miami Herald that zero arrests were made and that there was one medical emergency, a seizure.

“It’s been a peaceful demonstration,” Acevedo said. “Our city is exercising its First Amendment right.”

In a video posted by the Miami Police Department, police officers could be seen standing with demonstrators as they chanted “Freedom!” “Down with Communism!” and “Patria y Vida” — Homeland and Life — which has become a battle cry among activists after a viral music video turned the revolutionary slogan “Homeland or Death” on its head.

Last time Cubans took to the streets to protest against the communist government was in 1994 and Fidel Castro was alive. But the uprising, known as the Maleconazo, only took place in Havana and didn’t last long, as the former Cuban leader quickly turned the demonstrations into a massive exodus after he opened Cuba’s maritime borders. Thousands of Cubans left the island in makeshift boats and rickety rafts, in what became known as the balsero crisis.

Thousands of Miamians show their support near Little Havana Sunday for anti-government protests in Cuba.
Thousands of Miamians show their support near Little Havana Sunday for anti-government protests in Cuba.

“This is the token symbolism of freedom, finally an opportunity after 62 years to get rid of everything that we loathe in the country: oppression, lack, totalitarianism,” said Republican Florida Sen. Ileana Garcia, a daughter of Cuban immigrants.

Earlier in the day, Garcia and Miami Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar asked the Biden administration to intervene by tightening the embargo against the regime, but by also sending humanitarian aid to Cuba.

Julie Chung, the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said on Twitter that Cubans are exercising “their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages.”

Sixteen-year-old Karen Costa, who emigrated from the island to Miami with her mother six years ago, echoed Chung.

“My dad, my brother, my sister, they are still there... I haven’t heard from them in days. The internet is blacked out. People are being killed by the government for speaking their truth,” Costa said before breaking down in tears.

“When will this nightmare end? When?”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuban Americans gather in Miami to support protesters

    Thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets to protest amid a food and fuel shortage.

  • Cuba blames protests on US as Biden offers support to demonstrations

    Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba and Miami to protest shortages in food and medicine as the island nation battles COVID-19.

  • U.S. politicians back Cuba protesters as State Department calls for "calm"

    Senator Marco Rubio blasted a senior State Department official's initial response to the protests in Cuba as "ridiculous."

  • Food Shortages, COVID-19, and Instagram: The Driving Forces Behind the Cuba Protests

    In a video posted to YouTube in February, a teenager named Alita panned her camera in a Havana grocery store to show aisle after aisle of neatly stacked, identical yellow bottles of cooking oil—and not much else. At the end, they left with four bottles of cooking oil and a cleaning rag. “In a few months, that won’t be possible,” she said, referring to the Cuban government’s plan to phase out its dual currency system, devaluing its peso for the first time since the 1959 revolution.

  • Cuba and the ‘Democratic’ Socialists of America

    Doubtless the DSA’s representatives in Congress will be able to explain why this is just a misreading of their profoundly democratic ideology.

  • White House does not rule out Haiti request for U.S. troops

    PORT-AU-PRINCE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is still reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure its airport and other infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the White House said on Monday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Haiti's political leadership remains unclear and that it was vital for the country's leaders to come together to chart a united path forward. "It's still under review," she said of Haiti's request to send troops.

  • Biden said Cuba policy wasn’t a top priority. Then protests erupted

    U.S. policy toward Cuba hasn’t changed in the six months since Joe Biden became president, with the White House acknowledging in March that it wasn’t a top priority.

  • Some of the more notable protests staged in Cuba

    Some of the more notable protests staged in Cuba in recent decades

  • U.S. 'stands ready' to assist Haiti, Cuba -Biden

    The United States is reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested another key suspect.The death of the president has plunged the troubled country into deeper turmoil, and U.S. officials traveled there on Sunday to assess the situation and meet three politicians who have staked competing claims to take charge.Biden also said the United States supports the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic woes but the White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the island.Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Communist-run Cuba in decades. They chanted "Freedom" and called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

  • Amanda Knox reveals she suffered a 'missed miscarriage' in heart-wrenchingly detailed podcast episode

    Amanda Knox is opening up about pregnancy loss and infertility. She describes the physically, emotionally painful process of taking miscarriage pills.

  • ‘Freedom!’ Thousands of Cubans take to the streets to demand the end of dictatorship

    In an unprecedented display of anger and frustration, thousands of people took to the streets Sunday in cities and towns across Cuba, including Havana, to call for the end of the decades-old dictatorship and demand food and vaccines, as shortages of basic necessities have reached crisis proportions and COVID-19 cases have soared.

  • Florida officials, Tampa Bay residents show support for Cuba protests

    Protesters took to the streets in multiple cities in Cuba on Sunday, calling for the end of its dictatorship and demanding basic necessities amid worsening economic conditions and rising COVID-19 cases. Hundreds of miles away in Tampa, demonstrators gathered Sunday evening to show their support of the Cuba protesters. About 150 to 200 people waved Cuban flags and played Reggaeton music in ...

  • S.Africa Covid vaccinations face delay after pharmacy lootings

    South African chemists helping the government's Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Monday warned that the unrest gripping the country would slow inoculations in the continent's worst-hit country by the pandemic.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region say they are pushing south

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Forces from Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray said on Monday they were pushing south and had recaptured a town from government forces, underscoring their determination to keep fighting until the region's pre-war borders are restored. The government declared victory three weeks later when it took the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting. On June 28, the TPLF recaptured Mekelle and now controls most of Tigray.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u