Thousands of people from targeted ethnic minority groups in Myanmar flee into jungle after military coup

Nicola Smith
More than 200 Karen villagers have reportedly been made homeless since Sunday due to military shelling - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers
More than 200 Karen villagers have reportedly been made homeless since Sunday due to military shelling - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers

Her head in her hands, an exhausted woman crouches on the muddy forest floor. At her feet, a barefooted infant stares into the distance with a furrowed brow, clutching the remains of a cheap snack. Another child stands in pink cartoon pyjamas – indicating a sudden flight from home.

The forlorn trio, photographed on Monday deep in the jungle of Myanmar’s southern Kayin state, were among 212 villagers from the Karen ethnic minority who were reportedly forced to flee fresh shelling by the national army that began to hit their homes on Valentine’s Day.

Two weeks into the military coup that overturned the Southeast Asian nation’s elected government on February 1, fears that the political turmoil could be used to mask a more intense crackdown on Myanmar’s already oppressed ethnic minorities are already being realised.

“There are now over 5,300 Karen people displaced in northern Karen (Kayin) state as the Burma army advances. The army is trying to crush all dissent in the cities and control all in the mountains where we are,” said Dave Eubank, leader of the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), a relief group operating on the frontlines of the country’s decades-long ethnic conflicts.

Old people and children have been left living in the open in Kayin state - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers
Old people and children have been left living in the open in Kayin state - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers

From an undisclosed location in the mountainous jungles of Kayin state, where he and his team are delivering aid packages to mainly women and children hiding in terror of the army, Mr Eubank has also been drawing attention to their forgotten plight with the help of a satellite phone.

“The Burma army is shelling all the way through December and January before the coup, but the shelling and fighting has increased since the coup and the Burma army have sent more troops up. They have now attacked deeper into the village areas,” he told the Telegraph in a voice message.

“There is an increasing number of internally displaced people, especially up in western Karen state up in the hills as the Burma army pushes more troops in and attacks from the roads towards the villages, driving people further into the jungle,” he said.

“By God’s grace and people’s help we are able to get rice to all of them. That’s a lot of carrying though because most of it is done on our backs…The Burma army shows no sign of slowing down here.”

Photos and videos transmitted by Mr Eubank highlight the desperate conditions faced by civilians hunkering down with their elderly relatives and babies in flimsy shelters in the open forest, surrounded by wicker baskets filled with salvaged belongings.

Mothers and babies have had to flee their homes due to military attacks - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers
Mothers and babies have had to flee their homes due to military attacks - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers

“The Burmese military shooted [sic] artillery around our village so we had to flee right now…We are already hiding since Jan 11,” one young man tells the camera.

Another chilling video from late January of FBR workers taking cover in the shrubbery from heavy crossfire between Karen soldiers and the Myanmar military, bullets ricocheting above their heads, hammers home the constant dangers faced by the local population.

In the urban centres of the Bamar Buddhist majority, Myanmar’s youngest generation has not yet known the brutality of the junta firsthand, but the military’s oppressive violence has never been far from the doors of the country’s ethnic and religious minorities.

Since independence from Britain in 1948, Myanmar has been riven by a complex web of internal conflicts that have seen the rise of multiple armed insurgencies rebelling against central rule and fighting for greater self-determination.

The reversing of the country’s democratic transition in this month’s coup, in an attempt to annul the November election victory of the National League for Democracy, has also further endangered an already limping peace process.

The NLD party of detained civilian ruler Aung San Suu Kyi has named the peace process a top priority since it first came to power in 2015. In her New Year’s address in January, Ms Suu Kyi stressed the next five years would be dedicated to ending delays to conflict negotiations.

Children sit in temporary shelter in a jungle hideout - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers
Children sit in temporary shelter in a jungle hideout - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers

With the future of peace talks now hanging in the balance, members of the country’s Karen, Kachin, Chin and Rohingya minorities have joined the nation in opposing the coup, staging their own rallies in the country’s peripheral states.

But for many, their focus is less on the short-term restoration of the civilian government and more on far-reaching reforms to the 2008 constitution that grants the balance of power to military rulers, in favour of a federal system.

After a meeting with Karen and Karenni leaders on Monday, Mr Eubank said they were mobilising to both support the protest movement and stop military attacks on their people.

“They are trying to get a united front so that not just the military is removed but a federal and representative government with ethnic rights and a new constitution comes out of this,” he said.

In Yangon, Erik Thant, a 23-year-old student protester from eastern Shan State, said that ethnic minorities had overcome long-held grudges against the Bamar majority to oppose the military regime.

“For this coup, everyone joined the fight against the military, united against the coup,” he said.

Ethnic groups had hoped Ms Suu Kyi’s government would bring about equal rights and autonomy, according Benedict Rogers, a human rights activist and author of three books on Burma.

Kachin families are living in the open as their village homes come under military bombardment - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers
Kachin families are living in the open as their village homes come under military bombardment - David Eubank/Free Burma Rangers

Minority citizens were "disappointed" by Ms Suu Syi, but "still prefer democracy over military dictatorship", he explained.

“Without doubt the coup only means more bad news for Burma’s ethnic minorities. We have already seen an escalation in military offensives in ethnic areas in recent months, including in ceasefire areas, and with the junta being in power again that is only likely to increase.

“For decades the military has been associated with a Burman ethno-religious nationalist agenda that has led to severe persecution of ethnic and religious minorities," Mr Rogers added.

Minorities have been subject to violations including rape, shelling, shooting and trumped-up charges by the military for years, John Quinley, a senior human rights specialist at Fortify Rights, confirmed.

“More now than ever there is a need for local and international human rights monitors and journalists to have unfettered access to cover the unfolding situation in the country including in ethnic areas,” he said.

In a message to supporters on February 7, Mr Eubank said the Karen people hoped the democratic uprising against the military would bring about profound change and a national revelation of the “evil” situation they already face.

“Their own lives haven’t changed: they were attacked before the coup and they are being attacked now after the coup,” he said.

“Holding their babies in hiding places under the trees, they told me, “We don’t need you to give us food and medicine and shelter, just stop the Burma Army from attacking our villages.

"We are not attacking them in their cities, why are they attacking us? If you stop them, we can take care of ourselves.”

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Two plead guilty in trial of nine Hong Kong democracy activists charged with illegal assembly

    Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019, while seven others, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty. The 2019 protests, fuelled by a perception Beijing was curbing the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony upon its return to Chinese rule in 1997, plunged the semi-autonomous city into its biggest crisis since the handover. Former pro-democracy politician and activist Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to organising and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly, while Leung Yiu-chung, another activist, pleaded guilty to participating in an illegal assembly.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

  • Here Are The Criminal, Civil Investigations Trump Faces After Senate Acquittal

    Legal troubles in New York and Georgia mount for the former president with his second impeachment trial having gone dark.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • South Korea investigating North Korean man who crossed armed border

    South Korea's military said on Tuesday it had captured a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border between the two countries and was investigating whether he tried to defect. The man was found about 4:20 a.m. (1920 GMT Monday) near a checkpoint on the eastern end of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the rival Koreas, and was taken into custody after a three-hour search, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. "He is presumed to be a North Korean and we're conducting an investigation into details, including how he had come down and whether he wished to defect," the JCS said in a statement.

  • 2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

    Two former Hong Kong lawmakers pleaded guilty to illegal assembly charges Tuesday, as a trial opened for them and seven other prominent democracy activists in what is seen as a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The activists are charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature.

  • Maine Republican Party To Consider Censuring Susan Collins Over Impeachment Vote

    Collins joined six Republicans and every Senate Democrat to vote to convict former President Donald Trump last week.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • Lavrov blames EU for demise of its Russia ties

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday blamed the European Union for its deteriorating relations with Russia and accused the bloc of systematically destroying mechanisms for cooperation. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose jailing and treatment by Moscow have raised the prospect of further sanctions on Russia. Last week Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible.

  • Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court

    Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed this month for almost three years for parole violations he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.In the slander case, Navalny stands accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.Navalny described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. He accuses authorities of using the slander charges to smear his reputation.

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

    Video of Amy Cooper calling 911 to report a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made national headlines.

  • Cold snap leaves one dead, over 4 million without power in Texas

    At least one person was dead and more than 4 million were without power in Texas after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand. The cause of the death of the person was suspected to be exposure to "extreme low temperatures", Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter. The PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages, said 4,113,701 Texas customers were experiencing outages at 2:05 a.m. ET (0705 GMT) on Tuesday.

  • Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike

    Union activist Terrence Wise recalls being laughed at when he began pushing for a national $15 per hour minimum wage almost a decade ago. The coronavirus has renewed focus on challenges facing hourly employees who have continued working in grocery stores, gas stations and other in-person locations even as much of the workforce has shifted to virtual environments. President Joe Biden has responded by including a provision in the massive pandemic relief bill that would more than double the minimum wage from the current $7.25 to $15 per hour.