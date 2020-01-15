Thousands plan to lobby Virginia over gun control. Now, the governor may ban them from bringing guns

McLEAN, Va. — Thousands of openly armed people could be headed to the state Capitol next Monday to lobby and rally against proposed gun control regulations and for their Second Amendment rights.

Gun rights advocates organizing the event have promised a "peaceful day to address our Legislature," but their efforts have sparked a much larger, grassroots movement that has drawn interest from gun owners and militias around the country.

Meanwhile, late Tuesday, The Associated Press and Washington Post reported that Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare an emergency and ban all guns around the Capitol on Monday, citing fears of violence similar to the deadly white nationalist in Charlottesville rally in 2017. Northam's office would not confirm the reports but said the governor would hold a press conference later Wednesday.

Philip Van Cleave, who is organizing the Richmond rally as president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said the event was still on and that his group would weigh how it will respond to Northam's ban depending on the specifics.

"Hell no he's not going to stop it with that little act," Van Cleave told USA TODAY, adding that his group may pursue legal action.

Driving the momentum is opposition to a host of gun control proposals from Northam and Democrats, who in November won full control of the state's government for the first time since 1993.

"The governor and leadership in the Democratic party have declared war on law-abiding gun owners and they're tired of it," Van Cleave said. "It's basically people saying we're fed up. We've had enough.

"The governor has touched the third rail. He has motivated people to drive across the state and from other states to come protect our rights."

Gun rights protesters hold signs before the start of a meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Committee passed several bills related to gun laws. More

Van Cleave, whose group is organizing the lobby day and rally, has promised upward of 100,000 armed gun owners in Richmond in hopes to dissuade enough Democrats to scrap or weaken the proposals.

"Guns save lives," "we will not comply" and messages against "tyrants" in government coming to take their guns have been seen on stickers and posters in local meetings around the state and shared across pro-gun websites and social media urging people to travel to Virginia to support the effort.

To rally support, Van Cleave's group has issued fiery warnings of what could happen to gun owners should the measures pass.

"All these bills are basically steps in the direction of disarming people," he said.

Northam, however, has worked to dispel rumors that he intends to go "door-to-door" with authorities to take away people's guns.

"We have no intention calling out the National Guard. We're not going to cut off people's electricity. We're not going to go door-to-door and confiscate individual's weapons," Northam said Jan. 7 alongside Democratic lawmakers.

"We are going to pass common-sense legislation that will keep guns out of dangerous hands and keep Virginia safer. It is just that simple."

Among the proposals: Limiting one handgun purchase per month, universal background checks on gun sales, allowing localities to ban guns in some public areas, and a "red flag" bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.

Those measures were advanced by Democrats in the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Others include rules around reporting lost or stolen firearms and a ban on "assault firearms," though some moderate Democrats have recently expressed concerns over that bill.

Compared to other states, what Virginia Democrats are proposing is no more extreme than many other state's gun control measures, says Ernest McGowen, a political science professor at University of Richmond.