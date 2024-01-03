Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

TechCrunch

Aqua Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup that helps companies protect their cloud services, has raised $60 million in funding, extending its previously announced $135 million Series E round of funding to $195 million. Founded in 2015, Tel Aviv- and Boston-based Aqua Security claims customers such as PayPal, Netflix and Samsung, which use the Aqua platform for services spanning cloud workload protection (CWPP), cloud security posture management, Kubernetes security posture management, software supply chain security, risk and vulnerability scanning, malware protection and more. The company has now raised around $325 million since its inception, and with its Series E extension round Aqua ushers in lead investor Evolution Equity Partners, a venture capital firm substantively focused on the cybersecurity industry and which launched a new $400 million fund two years ago.