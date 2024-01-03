Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
Oil jumps as much as 3% on supply disruption worries.
A celebrity doctor offers easy tips — from drinking tea to taking cold showers — to help you feel younger with age.
Next week at CES, Austin-based Shift Robotics will debut a revamped version of their viral hit robotic shoes. The Moonwalker X is a full pound lighter per shoe and features some key control system upgrades.
Aqua Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup that helps companies protect their cloud services, has raised $60 million in funding, extending its previously announced $135 million Series E round of funding to $195 million. Founded in 2015, Tel Aviv- and Boston-based Aqua Security claims customers such as PayPal, Netflix and Samsung, which use the Aqua platform for services spanning cloud workload protection (CWPP), cloud security posture management, Kubernetes security posture management, software supply chain security, risk and vulnerability scanning, malware protection and more. The company has now raised around $325 million since its inception, and with its Series E extension round Aqua ushers in lead investor Evolution Equity Partners, a venture capital firm substantively focused on the cybersecurity industry and which launched a new $400 million fund two years ago.
Are you struggling with memory? Here's how to know if forgetting things is a problem, or just a normal part of aging.
The world's largest cryptocurrency topped $45,000 as investors bet on mainstream acceptance of digital assets in 2024.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
A look at San Francisco records shows the city might be owed more than $200M for unpaid fines on parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2023.
At an all-hands meeting just before Thanksgiving, Superpedestrian’s CEO Assaf Biderman told staff the electric scooter company was gearing up for fresh funding and a merger. Management would announce the news on January 1, but until then, Superpedestrian needed to go lean. Less than a month later, Superpedestrian would collapse.
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Jeremy Korzeniewski has written over 8,400 posts over the years for Autoblog. Here are some of his favorites from 2023.
National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people. The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach. According to Maine's notice, the company discovered the breach months later in August 2023, but did not say what specific personal information was taken.
T.J. Hockenson was in the middle of a career season with the Vikings.
Save $12 on the footwear one educator called 'the best shoes I've ever had.'
Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game with an injury.
Whether you just need one good piece or you're looking to create a workout room, these are can't-miss deals.
The celeb calls her down-filled number "the new sweater;" it's part of her first-ever Amazon store: World of Martha.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.