Thousands protest Israeli overhaul on Rosh Hashanah

STORY: Protester Anat Rafaeli said she was "very worried" about Israel's democracy, adding, "We feel that everything is being destroyed, by destroying the court, by introducing legislation that is threatening almost anything and everything."

A crowd of protesters also gathered at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, with Netanyahu due to fly overnight to the United States, where he was scheduled to meet later this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with U.S. President Joe Biden, who has voiced concern over the judicial overhaul plan.

Protest organizers said there would be demonstrations in California as well, where Netanyahu was due to meet tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.