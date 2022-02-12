Thousands protest pandemic restrictions in Ottawa
Thousands of people protested on Saturday around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, against pandemic restrictions. (Feb. 12)
Thousands of people protested on Saturday around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, against pandemic restrictions. (Feb. 12)
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Super Bowl stats from S&P global Market Intelligence with respect to the market.
For decades, Linda Slaten’s sons believed they’d never find out who raped and murdered their mother when they were children. But on Wednesday the brothers confronted her killer — a man who had a connection to the family all those years ago. Joseph Mills had once been Tim Slaten’s youth football coach, but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting and killing the 31-year-old single mother as her two sons slept nearby on Sept. 4, 1981, local station WTVT reports. “I hope when you’re in pr
Glacier Peak in Snohomish County is currently at a "very high" threat for eruption -- the top classification of threat levels, according to federal scientists.
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
It's not hard to renounce one's American citizenship, but the repercussions could last a lifetime.
The time has come again: Sofia Vergara has heated up our timelines with another throwback bikini photo. But this time, this one is giving us serious early 2000s vibes — and we’re kind of obsessed. On Feb. 11, Vergara posted another throwback photoshoot from her early modeling days in Miami with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” […]
Cheney Orr/ReutersA Pennsylvania man decapitated his girlfriend with a machete at their home in suburban Philadelphia, then sawed her body into pieces in response to what he felt was “a threat to his masculinity,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday.Nicholas Peter Scurria, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with two counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an “instrument of crime,” according to court records.Police responded to the Willow Ap
State Highway Patrol said two drivers now face charges.
Many believe Susan Powell’s remains are hidden in a mine shaft in Utah. But out of hundreds of mines in the west desert, brothers Taylor and David Sparks have their eyes on a specific one.
"He knows how to use your EpiPen, right?" a staffer reportedly said when her boyfriend asked what would happen if she went into anaphylactic shock.
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, as Kai Havertz scored a 117th minute penalty kick to edge the Blues past Palmeiras.
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
"I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine," Hilaria Baldwin wrote to herself on Instagram
Ukraine's military is stronger than when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 but still won't be able to hold off another Russian attack, experts say.
The document was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›
From using the bathroom without shoes to drinking personal alcohol, there are certain things passengers should absolutely stop doing on planes.
The regional MMA scene continues to get weirder with freak matches that pit slim against obese, women against men, and pornstars against celebrities.
Eric Dickerson has a bone to pick with the Rams.
Charley Hoffman called out the PGA Tour and USGA on Friday at the Phoenix Open, calling it “a joke” that he was penalized one stroke after his ball rolled into the water while taking a penalty drop.